Winfield Scott Hawes was born in Boston in 1865, namesake of one of the most famous military men in the United States during the first half of the 19th Century. Hawes came to Butte with his mother about 1882, when he was 17 years old.

Hawes was involved in the formation of Butte’s first official volunteer fire department in 1883, and he maintained connections with firefighting organizations throughout his life.

By late 1885, when he was just twenty, Hawes was in partnership with A.B. Hower producing tintype photographs in a studio on Broadway Street across from the Opera House (where the Leggatt Hotel stands today). You could get four good tintypes for “a regular dollar,” or eight for $1.50. In July 1886 Hawes bought out his partner, but just a month later, their Broadway Photograph Gallery was purchased by George W. Smith & Co. Hawes was on his way to Anaconda.

In Anaconda Hawes partnered with John and George Elliott, experienced photographers who had also moved to the new town of Anaconda from Butte. But it was “Hawes & Elliott” when it came to the names on the photos they produced. Hawes became the president of the Anaconda Firemen’s Association and was active in the volunteer fire department there.

About 1899 Hawes returned to Butte with his wife Catherine, an Ontario native who he met and married in Anaconda in 1890. He joined a dozen other professional photographers in Butte when he set up his photography studio at 12 West Mercury (about where Pork Chop Johns is today in a newer building), and he and Catherine lived next door at No. 14.

Hawes took advantage of modern flexible celluloid film, invented about 1889, in both his photography and in a subsidiary business, the Montana Button House, at the same location on Mercury Street. Political buttons were all the rage at the turn of the century, and Hawes reportedly produced 30,000 buttons for the 1900 presidential campaign between William McKinley and William Jennings Bryan, a contentious race in Montana. After McKinley was assassinated in 1901, Hawes also produced mourning buttons to honor the fallen president.

For local elections for mayor, city treasurer, and others, Hawes advertised that “we made the winning button for W. A. Clark and we can make you a winner. Hurry Up!” And in 1903, he solicited salesmen to peddle the buttons he made to commemorate Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to Butte, the first sitting president to do so. Sales could generate $3 a day “easy,” according to Hawes.

The studio moved to 12 South Main in 1905 or 1906, and he and Catherine moved to Deer Lodge in 1909. Catherine was active in the Fraternal Whist Club in Butte, hosting card parties at their Mercury Street Home, and in Deer Lodge she was secretary of the Society of Arts & Crafts.

W.S. Hawes died in Deer Lodge in 1912 at age 47 of heart disease. Catherine moved back to Butte, where she lived until her death in 1948.