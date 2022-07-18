Vuckovich helped guide Anaconda-Deer Lodge County through tough times

Connie Ternes-Daniels felt skeptical about Gene Vuckovich when he came on as the new chief executive officer for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Yet Ternes-Daniels, as a young county commissioner, gradually became one of Vuckovich’s biggest supporters.

“He wasn’t afraid to take ahold of the reins and guide Anaconda-Deer Lodge County through some of its most challenging times,” Ternes-Daniels said Thursday.

“I have great appreciation for his strength, courage and ability to let you know how things really are and his willingness to tackle big issues,” she said. “I really did come to admire Gene tremendously.”

Anaconda native Gene Vuckovich died July 12. He was 86.

Jim Davison served as executive director of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Local Development Corporation for 37 years and worked with Vuckovich to support a host of economic development projects.

One such project became the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda. Davison said Vuckovich spawned the idea and then the Arrowhead Foundation, the Atlantic Richfield Co. and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made it happen. The course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, serves as a unique cap for historic smelting pollution.

When the idea first emerged, skepticism surfaced too. But Vuckovich and fellow community leaders such as Bill Hickey, Frank Bennett, Natalie Fitzpatrick and Bob Vine prevailed.

“Gene was fierce in his belief in the community,” Davison recalled. “Once he would bite on that bone he wasn’t going to let go until something happened.”

Vuckovich’s voice boomed.

It reverberated through the halls of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse. The volume spiked if the city-county’s chief executive had a bone to pick.

People who knew him well say Vuckovich did not shrink from candor. They remember him as someone who cared deeply about his community and served it during a profoundly difficult time. Anaconda was struggling to find a new identity and new economy in the wake of the closing of the copper smelter, a shrinking population and related nose-dives in revenue.

The Washington Post and other national news outlets weighed in about Anaconda’s gloomy economic forecast. The Post wrote: “Anaconda’s economy is so locked into the copper smelter that it makes auto-dependent Detroit look diversified.”

“Anaconda needed Gene Vuckovich during that time,” said Ternes-Daniels, who later served the city-county as chief executive.

Davison said Vuckovich faced gut-wrenching budget decisions and tried to cut capital costs before laying off personnel.

Joe Sladich, an Anaconda native who is friends with the Vuckovich family, shared similar thoughts.

“He was a staunch defender of Anaconda,” Sladich said. “He spoke his mind. You either really liked him or you didn’t.”

A headline in The Montana Standard in early 1993 observed, “Controversy dogs Vuckovich.” The story provided an overview of conflicts the chief executive had experienced with county commissioners and county employees, with turmoil especially heated about job cuts in the road and shop departments.

Son Dan Vuckovich said he worried his father’s tenure as chief executive might be trying.

“I knew right away he was no politician,” he said. “My dad, he was a guy who you knew where he stood.”

Dan Vuckovich said his father had principles and honor and spoke from a place that reflected both.

“He wasn’t always liked for that,” Dan Vuckovich said.

Gene Vuckovich was a journeyman ironworker and union man, a teacher, the chief executive officer of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, a consultant, a state senator and more. As an ironworker, he joined a crew that helped assemble Our Lady of the Rockies.

“While I never had the opportunity to work personally with Mr. Vuckovich I understand he was a very hard working and dedicated man, dedicated to the citizens of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County,” said Bill Everett, current chief executive officer.

“Mr. Vuckovich was a direct person, definitely telling you what was on his mind. He was stern in his dealings but only because he wanted the best for Anaconda,” Everett added.

Ternes-Daniels noted that Vuckovich was willing to serve as an interim chief executive in 2005 even after losing his bid in 2004 to reclaim the job when Mark Woirhaye won the election. Woirhaye resigned just weeks into the job, citing concerns about the general fund budget.

Ternes-Daniels said Vuckovich’s willingness to pitch in under those circumstances was additional evidence of how much he cared about Anaconda.

And if Vuckovich’s advocacy for his hometown required a trip to or from Helena he had a penchant for making it a short trip. Carl Nyman, who knew Vuckovich through Nyman’s work in a variety of roles in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, remembered one such ride.

“In the early 2000s, I rode back from Helena with him through a white-out snowstorm on this side of MacDonald Pass,” Nyman recalled. “Gene had no concept of the phrase ‘driving too fast for conditions,’ and never let a good storm get in the way of pontificating and pounding on the steering wheel to get his point across.

“Every once in a while I caught a glimpse of red taillights in the distance. But Gene never let off the accelerator,” Nyman said. “The Native American phrase ‘It is a good day to die’ kept going through my head.”

Ternes-Daniels once rode with Vuckovich to Billings. They made the trip in record time.

“Gene was the only person I knew who needed a pilot’s license to drive a car,” she said.

Vuckovich and the late Ed Forwood were close friends.

They enjoyed bantering back and forth. Vuckovich also savored teasing the people he liked. When one of this son’s friends drove up in a Nissan, Vuckovich, the union man, playfully blistered him for driving a foreign-made vehicle.

Forwood died in 2014.

Noreen Vuckovich, Gene’s wife, died in 2016. She was 80.

The couple started dating during high school in Anaconda. Noreen’s obituary noted, “Noreen and Gene were engaged for so long that the jeweler sold the wedding band that went with the engagement ring.”

Sladich and Nyman both mentioned losses suffered by Anaconda in recent months of men who were strong figures and strong advocates for the Smelter City — men like Wade Dahood and Gene Lutey.

Ternes-Daniels added Gene Vuckovich to that list.

“Anaconda has lost a good leader and all of us have lost a good friend,” she said.