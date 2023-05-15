This year’s recipients of the George and Emily Vucanovich Educational Trust Scholarship Fund include Gianna Liva, Jack Prigge, Jace Stenson, Mia Keeley, Camille Kautzman, Ashlyn Burnett, Brooke Badovinac, Abby Mellott, Grace Vincent, Olivia Kohn, Bryn Godbout, Alexandria Kovnesky, Reid Whitlock, Payton Clary, Casey Merrifield, Keaton Snyder and Canyon Mullaney.

Established in 2004, the scholarship fund benefits graduating seniors from Butte and Helena.

A Butte native, George Vucanovich was born in 1914 and graduated from Butte High School in 1933. After serving in the U.S. Army, he began his career in the automotive industry, first as a salesperson and then as the owner of several car dealerships throughout Montana. He also served on the Montana Highway Commission and as chair of the Montana Board of Pardons.

He received an award from President Jimmy Carter for overseeing the completion of the highway system through Montana. At his request, he left the bulk of his estate in a trust for the students of Butte and Helena so they could continue their education with some assistance from him.

Since its inception, the fund has awarded $1,100,825 to students at Butte High School, Butte Central Catholic High School, Helena High, Helena Capital, East Helena High School and qualifying homeschool students.

Prospective recipients are considered primarily for their academic achievement, work experience and community service. Fund trustees are Rick Lyons, Butte, and Paul Caruso, Helena.