Voters to decide lots of legislative, local races in southwest Montana

Even with no presidential or U.S. Senate race in Montana on the ballot Tuesday, enthusiasm for voting seems strong — at least in these parts.

“People are on a mission,” said Linda Sajor-Joyce, who oversees elections as clerk and recorder in Butte-Silver Bow County. “The ones I’ve talked to who come in, they’re saying, ‘You know, it’s important I get my say.’”

The midterm election cycle has gotten intense attention nationally in this era of polarization, and spending on state and federal races is expected to break records and top $16.7 billion, according to the nonpartisan organization Open Secrets.

For years, there has always been at least one statewide race on the ballot in Montana. That’s because U.S. House members are elected every two years and for three decades, Montana had only had one seat.

But Montana gained a House seat following the 2020 Census so there are now two districts. In the eastern district, incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale faces Democrat Penny Ronning, Independent Gary Buchanan and Libertarian Sam Rankin.

In the western district, Democrat Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney, faces Republican Ryan Zinke, a former congressman and secretary of the interior. Libertarian John Lamb, a farmer and business owner, is also on the ballot.

The new western district includes Butte, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Bozeman, Missoula, Browning, Libby, Hamilton, Kalispell and Polson.

At the statewide level, Montana has grown increasingly red. Republicans won every statewide office on the ballot in 2020 and increased their majorities in the Legislature. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is the lone Democrat holding a statewide elected office in Montana.

But the new congressional district presents unknowns and Democrat strongholds remain, including in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda Deer-Lodge counties. They were among the seven Montana counties Joe Biden got in a state Donald Trump won by nearly 17 points in 2020.

In the Montana Legislature, Republicans control the Senate 31-19 and have a 67-33 majority in the House.

There are several contested legislative races in areas of southwest Montana that include Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell counties.

One race, for Senate District 39, opened up in late May when Democratic Sen. Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg died unexpectedly at the age of 62. He narrowly won the seat in 2020.

In a vote among commissioners from four counties that was weighted for population, Democrat Jessica Wicks of Anaconda was chosen to serve District 39 this summer and fall, but voters will decide Tuesday who holds the seat through 2024. Democrat Jesse Mullen, a businessman from Philipsburg, is running against Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda, a commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

In area Montana House races, Democrat Derek Harvey of Butte faces Republican James Kephart of Butte in House District 74 in a repeat of 2020. Harvey won easily then, getting 65% of the vote to 35% for Kephart.

Democratic state Rep. Donavon Hawk is seeking re-election in House District 76 and faces Republican Suzzann Nordwick.

Longtime Butte legislator Jim Keane, a Democrat, did not seek re-election in House District 73 and Democrat Art Noonan, a former legislator, was running to succeed him. But Noonan died in late September at age 70.

Local Democrats tapped Butte teacher Jennifer Lynch, the daughter of the late, renowned lawmaker J.D. Lynch, to be on the ballot in District 73 and she faces Republican Jason Freeman of Butte on Tuesday.

In House District 77, Democratic Rep. Sara Novak of Anaconda is seeking re-election and faces Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda. Novak defeated Republican Heather Blom in 2020 but it was relatively close — 53% to 47%.

In District 72, Republican Rep. Tom Welch of Dillon faces Democrat Holt Gibson on Tuesday.

Three Republican representatives in the region are unopposed: Ken Walsh of Twin Bridges in District 71, Marta Bertoglio of Clancy in District 75 and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge in District 78. Frazer flipped District 78 from blue to red in 2020.

At the county level, there are only a handful of contested races in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties — the only two city-county consolidated governments in Montana. They elect most of their countywide officials in presidential election years.

There are six Council of Commissioner seats on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow but only two races are contested, both in districts that cover portions of Uptown Butte.

In District 10, Bill Andersen is seeking a fourth term and faces Brian McGregor. Tommy Walker and Nate Watson are vying for the District 11 seat that Cindi Shaw has held for 16 years. She did not seek a fifth term.

There is one countywide race in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, that for justice of the peace. Kenneth L. Walund faces Kevin C. Morley for that post. The only other contested race is for District 4 commissioner, which pits Tom Gallagher against Paul Smith.

There are three contested sheriff’s races in the region, including Jefferson and Madison counties where incumbents Craig Doolittle and Phil Fortner, respectively, did not seek re-election. The candidates in those races all work for their sheriff’s departments.

In Jefferson County, Lt. Tom Grimsrud faces Capt. Chad Cross, who is also a detective in the department. In Madison County, deputies Chris Tenny and Duncan Hedges are on the ballot.

Three are running in Beaverhead County to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David Wendt, a deputy with the department, faces Libertarian Jack Nicholas and Independent Chris Brozzell. Local races are partisan in largely Republican Beaverhead County.

There is another contested race in Jefferson County, where Dan Hagerty and Mary Jancaro Hensleigh are running for District 1 commissioner. Both live in Whitehall.

Besides sheriff, voters in Madison County will decide three other contested races. Ronald Nye and Heidi Woods square off for District 2 commissioner; Brian Conklin and Bill Todd are running for District 3 commissioner; and Marc Glines is seeking re-election as justice of the peace and faces Jordan Allhands.

In Granite County, Justice of the Peace Debbie Fratzke is running for another term and faces Jason Aaron.

Also in southwest Montana, there are countywide or municipal measures regarding marijuana in Beaverhead, Granite, Madison and Powell counties.

In Butte-Silver Bow, election officials expect turnout to at least be in the same range as the last midterm election in 2018, when 71 percent of the county’s 22,931 registered voters cast ballots.

Sajor-Joyce said the county mailed out 13,470 absentee ballots on Oct. 14 and as of late this week, 7,624 had been filled out and returned via mail or drop-off. That’s a return rate of about 57 percent, but by Tuesday, she expects it to be closer to 62 percent.

But a lot of people will vote in person on Tuesday and Sajor-Joyce expects overall turnout to be about 70 percent, “which is just about average” for a midterm.

She does caution voters not to mail back ballots at this point and instead drop them off at the courthouse Monday or Tuesday or at the Butte Plaza Mall on Election Day Tuesday. Most in-person voting in the county on Tuesday will take place there.