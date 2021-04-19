Voters to consider elementary school levy, school board trustees

In the elementary trustee election, voters will consider three candidates and vote for two. Incumbents Susanne Dauenhauer and Frank Joseph and challenger Rick Duprey are on the ballot.

For the high school election, incumbent Henry Klobucar faces challenger Kristin Chiamulera.

All the candidates are up for three-year terms.

According to the school district, if passed the elementary levy will increase taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by about $5.09. Taxes will increase by about $10.18 on a home with a market value of $200,000.

Jonart said Butte voters have a rich tradition of funding public schools.

“They have been remarkably supportive,” she said. “Butte has a wonderful reputation for taking care of its kids. We’re thankful.”

Frank Joseph has served one year as an elementary school board trustee. A lawyer, Joseph received his law degree from the University of Montana Law School. He was born and raised in Butte and attended Butte schools. Joseph serves on the board of the Butte Public Housing Authority and is president of the Lebanese American Hall. He has coached ASA softball with the Butte Magic girls fastpitch softball team.