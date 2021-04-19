Voters to consider elementary school levy, school board trustees

Given that the shadows cast over education by COVID-19 seem to be in retreat, administrators for Butte School District 1 hope to reduce class sizes during the coming school year to make up for lost time.
School Superintendent Judy Jonart said smaller classes could help students who may have learning gaps due to COVID-19-related disruptions and the challenges of remote learning.
“We are working really hard to reduce class size,” Jonart said.
Fewer students per class can increase costs, she said. And that’s one impetus for asking voters to approve an elementary levy of $228,450.77. The levy would help pay for maintenance, salaries and benefits, she said.
Ballots will be mailed this week to voters. Election day is May 4 but all voting will be by mail or by depositing ballots in a drop box at school district offices at 111 North Montana St.
The ballots also will provide voters choices in two separate school board elections — one for elementary school trustees and one for high school trustees.
Registered voters in the Butte Elementary School District will receive ballots asking for their votes on both the elementary school levy and the elementary school board trustees election. Voters in the Ramsay Elementary District, Divide Elementary District, and Melrose Elementary District will be weighing in on the high school trustees election.
In the elementary trustee election, voters will consider three candidates and vote for two. Incumbents Susanne Dauenhauer and Frank Joseph and challenger Rick Duprey are on the ballot.
For the high school election, incumbent Henry Klobucar faces challenger Kristin Chiamulera.
All the candidates are up for three-year terms.
According to the school district, if passed the elementary levy will increase taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by about $5.09. Taxes will increase by about $10.18 on a home with a market value of $200,000.
Jonart said Butte voters have a rich tradition of funding public schools.
“They have been remarkably supportive,” she said. “Butte has a wonderful reputation for taking care of its kids. We’re thankful.”
Frank Joseph has served one year as an elementary school board trustee. A lawyer, Joseph received his law degree from the University of Montana Law School. He was born and raised in Butte and attended Butte schools. Joseph serves on the board of the Butte Public Housing Authority and is president of the Lebanese American Hall. He has coached ASA softball with the Butte Magic girls fastpitch softball team.
Rick Duprey is semi-retired and runs what he describes as a “hobby farm,” with sheep and goats, in the Highlands. He has a bachelor’s of science in range management and animal husbandry and once studied elementary education and interned for kindergarten and grades three through five. He volunteers with his church’s AWANA program, helped with Gulf Coast cleanup after Hurricane Katrina and has volunteered at the Butte Rescue Mission store.
Henry Klobucar graduated from Butte High School in 1986. He graduated from Rocky Mountain College in 1990 with a bachelor’s of science degree in business. He served for 13 years on the Ramsay School Board. Klobucar owns Air Exchange Oxygen. His volunteer work has included coaching Little League baseball and Little Guy football, as well as serving on the board of the Silver Bow 4H Council.
Kristin Chiamulera works at the Montana State Prison as a human relations specialist. She has a bachelor’s of science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. Chiamulera has three daughters in Ramsay School, with the oldest starting at Butte High School during the coming school year. She has volunteered at Ramsay School, Butte-Silver Bow 4H, the New Hope Pregnancy Center and Bulldog outfitters.
Susanne Dauenhauer has served on the school board for more than five years. She is an electrical engineer, working for New Horizons Technologies. She also owns and operates Papa Murphys Pizza and Quiznos with her husband, Mark. She volunteered with the Hillcrest School Association and was also the track coach for many years. She has served as president of the Butte Education Foundation.