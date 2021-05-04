Voters approve levy for Butte School District, back incumbents for school board

Ballots tallied Monday night showed that voters passed an elementary levy sought by Butte School District 1 and also re-elected three incumbent trustees to the district’s school board.

The election was conducted through the mail, with ballots mailed out the week of April 19 and due back Monday. Voters could also drop a completed ballot at the school district office.

Voters approved the levy of $228,450 by a margin of 4,048 for and 2,411 against. School Superintendent Judy Jonart said last month that the levy’s funding would, among other things, help the district reduce class sizes to try to mitigate learning gaps tied to remote schooling, school disruptions and other impacts of COVID-19.

On Monday night, following the vote count, Jonart said she was humbled by and thankful for the community’s continuing support of the school district.

“This is a big win for our students and our community,” she said.

An ad paid for by the Butte Teachers Union featured an educator, a prominent athlete, a former chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, businesspeople and others well known in the community who expressed support for passing the levy.