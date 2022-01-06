Vote of confidence: Council backs Maloughney as B-SB health officer

Commissioners have confirmed Karen Maloughney as Butte-Silver Bow’s new health officer and the county’s top official has given her a strong vote of confidence going forward.

“She has relationships already within the department, she has the trust of the (Health) Board, she has the trust of the government,” Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said during Wednesday night’s council meeting.

“We believe in her, we believe in the leadership she will bring to the position and we’re just excited to have her in the lead of the Health Department,” he said.

The board chose Maloughney, a registered nurse who has led many efforts and initiatives with the department for 18 years, to succeed Karen Sullivan last month but council action was needed to make it official. Maloughney had been interim director since Sullivan retired from the post in November.

All nine commissioners who attended Wednesday night’s meeting backed Maloughney for the job and Gallagher thanked her for taking it during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She has played a leading role in the county’s response to the pandemic since it hit in March 2020.

Maloughney is a Butte native and was in the first graduating class of Montana Tech's registered nurse program in 2001. She received an associate RN degree that year and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing three years later.

She joined the health department 18 years ago and has overseen many programs and divisions, including in her most current role as director of the Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness Division.

Maloughney thanked Gallagher and commissioners for their support.

“I’ve worked for Butte-Silver Bow for 18 years and I’m just really excited to move forward in my career and lead the Health Department through the rest of this pandemic and onward and upward to bigger and better things,” she said.

