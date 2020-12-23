Volunteers recruited to ease isolation of care home seniors

During that brief period of summer, Winston and her family had dinners together on the patio. After temperature checks, of course. When the cooler temperatures set in, visitation changed again. For a while they visited through screened ground-level windows in front of the dining room. Or in the library through plexiglas.

Gothrow has always made daughtering a top priority. As a regular at the window screen, she visited with other residents. She heard them react as the walls closed in.

“Probably some of them don't have anybody. If I could go every night, I did. I went as often as I possibly could. And so they would probably say she's spoiled," Gothrow said of frequent visits to her mother. “One person would say, ‘We're locked in prison,’ and then four more people that are sitting in the hall would say, 'Yeah, we're locked in prison!'"

Gothrow said the hardest part is that the residents just don’t understand. They can’t, she said.

During those visits, Winston and Gothrow touched their hands to the barrier between them, the closest thing they could get to the physical interaction they craved.

When COVID got into the building, even that went away.