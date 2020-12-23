Volunteers recruited to ease isolation of care home seniors

Hundreds of Butte-Silver Bow County seniors in care homes have been locked down in near total isolation as result of the pandemic, and virus outbreaks have taken 34 of their lives since late October.
Many haven’t been able to see their families in months.
Now, big-hearted volunteers who’ve recovered from COVID-19 at just the right time are being carefully vetted by the county for the chance to give seniors something they’ve been without — human contact from the outside.
The project is called “Breaking Down the Walls of COVID Isolation,” and Father Patrick Beretta, Catholic parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches in Butte, is overjoyed to have a hand in it.
This past Sunday, Beretta was called in to a local care home to administer the sacrament and offer words of comfort to Catholic residents very ill with COVID. In the process, he got a rare look at the isolation within those walls.
“There is a dissonance between the public perception of this epidemic, and the areas where the scenes are the most cruel," Beretta said. "People don't see those ugly scenes. They don't see how much suffering there is."
“It is very, very sobering, what's happening inside," said Beretta, after a glimpse.
He wasn’t speaking of the care — he was humbled by the staff’s care of residents. He spoke of the residents’ isolation.
Julie Winston, 87, has lived inside care home walls since before the pandemic began.
After her husband of 67 years died two years ago, Winston checked in to Big Sky Senior Living to recover from injuries to two hips and an arm.
The care was top-notch, and afterward, she decided to stay.
Winston kept healthy. She used a walker, but didn’t need to be cared for much anymore. She went home to eat dinner with her family three times a week, and left to watch her grandson’s football games at Butte High.
She was happy and sharp.
At meetings of Big Sky residents, Winston was the recording secretary. Three times a week, she joined her peers for Sit and Be Fit, an exercise program for seniors. Winston thrives on social interaction, and she had plenty of it.
And then the pandemic hit.
Before Beretta visited a care home to anoint sick residents on Sunday, the process to recruit volunteers to care homes was already underway. After a Mass in November, two of his parishioners who had recovered from bad cases of COVID told him they felt grateful, and wondered, with a level of immunity, if there was anything they could do to help those going through what they survived.
"Butte has an extraordinary heart and it shows in those moments,” Beretta said. “People understand what isolation means, and people understand the anguish of having elderly parents that they’re not able to see."
Shortly after, Dr. Shawna Yates, chief medical officer of Southwest Montana Community Health Center, brought the project idea to Beretta’s attention, and he welcomed it with open arms.
Yates has been visiting patients in the care homes throughout the pandemic, and she’s seen what isolation can lead to.
“One of the things that we know in medicine is that loneliness can definitely affect our seniors,” Yates said. “They become more anxious, more depressed. And social isolation is even directly related to increased risk of developing or worsening your dementia. So if you have a senior who is 85, 90 years old, they may already have low levels of underlying dementia or degenerative changes of their brain. And you put social isolation on there, and that can look like it's five years worse in a matter of a couple of months."
That’s why doctors closely monitor loneliness in seniors, Yates said.
"It is as devastating to their health as some of the true medical illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure,” Yates said. “Once you take that routine of their social support away, and once you take away just that physical touch that they get from hugs, and touching of the back and the hands, a lot of that starts to lead to some really true health effects for them."
During the pandemic, Winston’s daughter, Ginger Gothrow, has called Yates sobbing. Gothrow can’t visit her mother at all right now.
Over the phone, she hears her mother changing.
“We have not been able to touch her, or kiss or hug her since March of this year,” Gothrow said. “I don't know what to do. I feel helpless.”
In March, Winston was still sharp as a tack. From March to July, her family wasn’t allowed to visit. But the isolation wasn’t complete then.
In fact, Winston was up to her old tricks. She had played the piano Sundays in St. Johns Catholic Church for 40 years, and to shake things up under the early restrictions, the residents of Big Sky held non-denominational Mass every other Sunday. Winston was the obvious choice for piano player, and she practiced every day, learning songs from across the religious spectrum of her peers.
She teamed up with the resident singer and those who performed the readings. They were shut off from the outside, but inside, residents could at least be together with the other people in their small world.
“It kept them busy,” Gothrow said. “They were needed, and felt wanted."
Still, when restrictions eased up in July, and mother and daughter reunited on the facility’s back patio, Gothrow saw that damage was done.
“You could just see a difference in her happiness and mental well-being,” Gothrow said. “Even when we could sit outside, you couldn’t touch each other.”
During that brief period of summer, Winston and her family had dinners together on the patio. After temperature checks, of course. When the cooler temperatures set in, visitation changed again. For a while they visited through screened ground-level windows in front of the dining room. Or in the library through plexiglas.
Gothrow has always made daughtering a top priority. As a regular at the window screen, she visited with other residents. She heard them react as the walls closed in.
“Probably some of them don't have anybody. If I could go every night, I did. I went as often as I possibly could. And so they would probably say she's spoiled," Gothrow said of frequent visits to her mother. “One person would say, ‘We're locked in prison,’ and then four more people that are sitting in the hall would say, 'Yeah, we're locked in prison!'"
Gothrow said the hardest part is that the residents just don’t understand. They can’t, she said.
During those visits, Winston and Gothrow touched their hands to the barrier between them, the closest thing they could get to the physical interaction they craved.
When COVID got into the building, even that went away.
Winston got COVID herself. She was one of the lucky ones, her case wasn’t too bad. She recovered without being able to see her family, and that’s the way it’s been for over a month since.
On Dec. 7, about two weeks after Winston tested positive for COVID, the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department reported three deaths from the virus in the facility.
Like other facility residents, Winston’s still in full isolation. Her meals are delivered to her door, and she pulls them inside. There are no walks to get the mail, or to the garbage, or around the outside of the building, Gothrow said, and Winston likes to be on the move at all times. Winston doesn’t see her friends, but they talk on the phone from their rooms. It was scary, hearing the ambulances come and go.
There’s no Sit and Be Fit. She can’t play the piano. She just stays in her room.
“Try to think of one positive thing every morning,” Gothrow recently told her mother. “Throughout the day, repeat that to yourself. Just one thing that you're grateful for every single day.”
Gothrow calls her mother several times a day. Since Winston has recovered from COVID, she has finally agreed to leave the care home at Gothrow’s request. Gothrow plans to pick her mother up this coming week and take her home.
Gothrow expressed no doubts about her mother’s care, and she’s completely understanding of the need to isolate residents during outbreaks. She said the staff triumphed in the face of extraordinary demand. But it doesn’t turn back the consequences of isolation.
Over the last month, the difference in her mother is no longer subtle, Gothrow said. On the phone this week, Winston asked three times in a row what day it was. She’s suddenly forgetting what she ate for lunch and dinner.
"It may be depression," Gothrow said. "I don't know what to do. But I can feel it in her — the despair."
Gothrow never stops thinking about what her mother went through. As hard as she tried, she can’t help but feel guilty.
She said volunteers to care homes will be lifesavers — to the residents, their families and staff.
Yates personally attended to Winston as much as she could, but it’s for every isolated senior she formed the volunteer project with partners across the county.
At the end of a dark tunnel, those volunteers will be the light.
To be eligible, volunteers must have tested positive at least 21 days prior to, and within 90 days of applying.
"The data says that for most people who are COVID-recovered, they have approximately a 90-day window where they most likely cannot contract the virus again,” Yates said.
Depending on situation, volunteers may visit with care home residents who have recovered from the virus, who have not had it, or even those who currently have it. In any case, they will be required to wear full personal protection equipment for safety, Yates said.
Volunteers may even be able to help with tasks that give exhausted care home staff some relief themselves.
Having observed the staff during his care home visit on Sunday, Father Beretta likened their experience in the pandemic to veterans returning from the frontlines of war. During his sacraments, he saw those local heroes moved to tears.
"The amount of tenderness and devotion and affection that the staff extends on these people took my breath away. I felt comforted to think, since the families are not able to visit, that really people who work with them and care for them truly treat them as family," Father Beretta said.
Now, thanks to Father Beretta, Yates, county care homes, the health department, the Butte-Silver Bow Office of Emergency Management, and the Butte Mutual Aid Network, volunteers have a chance to take a turn and lend a much needed, loving hand.
Volunteers who fit the criteria are encouraged to call Lisa Carey at the B-SB Office of Emergency Management at 497-6296.