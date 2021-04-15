Volunteers needed for Thompson Park trail cleanup, maintenance

People of all ages are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24. Volunteers will meet at the first (Sagebrush Flats) gate, adjacent to Highway 2.

The local effort, held in conjunction with April 22 Earth Day, is spearheaded by the Friends of Thompson Park. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared to walk. The effort should last about four hours.

Activities will include garbage pickup, interior painting of the latrines, installation of interpretive and directional signage and clearing trails of downfall. The park officially opens May 1, when the lower gates will open.

Friends of Thompson Park is a multiple use organization that includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public.