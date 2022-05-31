 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers needed for 2022 Montana Folk Festival

Montana Folk Festival organizers are recruiting new volunteers for the 2022 festival July 8-10 and updating their database for returning volunteers.

"Specific areas where we need help include operations set up and tear down, stage crew assistance building and breaking down stages, backstage hospitality, info booths, beverage ticket sales and beverage servers," said Festival Coordinator George Everett.

"If any of these roles sound interesting, visit the festival web site for more details at http://montanafolkfestival.com/pages/forms-applications/volunteer.php. While there you can also find a link to our online database to sign up."

For those new to this opportunity, shifts are four hours, although many volunteers often decide to stay longer. Volunteers signed up for shifts get a free T-shirt and a chance to see the festival unfold from a unique perspective — from the inside.

For details on how to volunteer, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com or email Bernie Shelton at mffbernie@gmail.com.

