Volunteers believe Butte will welcome Afghan refugee families

Butte earned a reputation back in the day of being one of America’s rowdiest immigration destinations.

The city’s history of receiving immigrants isn’t free of dark chapters. But Butte has, by and large, tolerated newcomers — especially those from European countries.

Marian Jensen, a member of Butte Heart, anticipates Butte will respond positively when families arrive in the weeks ahead as refugees from war-torn Afghanistan.

“It’s the nature of Butte folks to want to help,” Jensen said.

Butte Heart will be helping to resettle a family from Afghanistan, as will Butte’s Catholic Community North in a separate but coordinated effort.

During one-on-one encounters, Jensen said, people typically discover similarities that bond them even though their cultures of origin might be quite different.

One example she cited: Kabul’s elevation is roughly the same as Butte’s.

Butte Heart announced in December that it had received a grant of $15,000 from the Mobilizing America for Refugees Fund — a fund developed to engage American volunteers to help with resettling Afghan refugees.

The Schultz Family Foundation, the Stand Together Foundation, the Starbucks Foundation and Hello Neighbor are investing a total of $1.3 million to provide grants to 60 community-based organizations in 32 states to increase their capacity to serve individuals and families who have fled Afghanistan.

Two organizations in Montana are recipients: Butte Heart and Soft Landing Missoula.

Jensen said Butte Heart expects an Afghan family will probably arrive in February. She said the family will likely have a couple of school-age kids.

“We think we will get at least two families,” she said. “They don’t want to send just one family because they’ll feel isolated.”

Father Patrick Beretta said Catholic Community North also expects a refugee family in February.

“We are ready,” he said. “We are enthusiastic and anxious to welcome a family.”

Beretta said Catholic Community North has a fully-furnished residence ready to receive a family.

He said the organization will coordinate efforts with Butte Heart.

Butte Heart said it will work with the International Rescue Committee office in Missoula to provide a range of volunteer-led services. They could include welcoming events, English instruction, driving lessons, job navigation, school enrollment, clothing, household goods and furniture and transportation to doctors’ visits.

“We’ve been told that a lot of the adults have English,” Jensen said, noting there are translation apps that can ease communication.

Jay Doyle, president of St. James Healthcare, referenced the anticipated arrival of refugee families.

“St. James’ mission remains to care for the poor and vulnerable and that goes beyond direct patient care,” Doyle said.

“Those who are coming to our community from Afghanistan are encouraged to apply for any of the open positions at the hospital,” he said. “They may bring trades that we are unaware of, all they need is an opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Noorjahan Parwana and her husband have lived in Butte since the mid-1990s.

“I’ve definitely been the token Afghan in Butte,” she said, laughing.

She was born in Pakistan, because her birth came earlier than expected, but spent her earliest years in Lashkargah, Afghanistan. Her father, Mohammad Hakim Parwana, met her mother, Carolee, an American, when he was a student at a college in Arizona.

The family moved to upstate New York when Parwana was in third grade. She said her father spoke Pashto, Dari, English and some Arabic. She no longer speaks the languages of Afghanistan but believes they would return quickly given the right opportunity.

Parwana began to inquire about resettling Afghans in Butte after watching the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. She has worked with Butte Heart, Butte’s Catholic Community North and others to try to realize that outcome. She said the Butte America Foundation has been helpful, as have Diana Kujawa with the Butte School District, Jensen and enthusiastic volunteers, she said.

“There’s quite a large group of people who want to support this,” Parwana said.

The Schultz Family Foundation said “tens of thousands of Afghans have been forced to flee their homeland, many because of threats to their lives and livelihoods due to their association with the United States.”

The U.S. attack on Afghanistan, the Taliban and al-Qaida began in October 2001 in retaliation for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The 20-year war ended in August with the withdrawal of U.S. troops, personnel and some percentage of Afghan allies. The administration of President Joe Biden received intense criticism for what most observers considered a memorable debacle.

In October, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., described the exit as a “disastrous withdrawal.” He and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., also raised concerns that Afghans being resettled in the U.S. had not been adequately vetted.

On Wednesday, Daines reiterated his concerns in a statement to The Montana Standard.

“Three months ago, I called on President Biden to stop all Afghan resettlements to Montana until I received clear answers on the vetting process for the individuals coming into our state, and as of today, I still haven’t received any concrete answers,” Daines said.

“These resettlements should absolutely not be occurring until the Biden administration provides answers to important questions, like who’s coming into our country and why,” he said.

Daines said he remains supportive of the desires of veterans and troops “to assist our fully-vetted Afghan allies who served alongside our armed forces.”

Yet Daines added, “Biden has failed to provide answers as to who has come into the country or if they have been fully vetted according to what’s required by law. Until he provides those answers, I remain opposed to resettlements to Montana.”

A statement from Sarah Feldman, a spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, also used the phrase “fully-vetted.”

“Senator Tester believes we have a duty to keep our promises to fully-vetted allies who worked hand in hand with our troops to fight extremism in Afghanistan and keep America safe,” Feldman said. “These folks helped save American lives on the battlefield, and Montana will welcome them once they clear the vetting process.”

Beretta said he has been assured that vetting of Afghan families finding a home in Butte has been thorough.

“There is an element of risk anytime you extend hospitality to someone,” he said. “I think it is a very limited risk.”

In an op-ed published last month in The Montana Standard, Beretta referenced the work and sacrifices of translators during the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. He described as a moral obligation the work to resettle Afghan refugees, allowing their escape from “the murderous frenzy of the Taliban.”

He said the community feedback he has received about the work underway to help the refugees has been positive.

“All I’m getting around town is support,” Beretta said.

Jensen weighed in.

“This will be a challenge for some folks, but diversity makes us stronger,” she said.

Parwana said the Afghan families will likely need assistance with language, driving requirements, bus routes, grocery shopping, currency, enrolling children in school and a host of other daily necessities.

Beretta said he hopes that residents of the region who aren’t directly involved in resettlement activities will be welcoming when they encounter the Afghans out in the community.

“Extend a hand. Extend a word of welcome.”

Parwana said she is optimistic that the Afghans will be well received in the Mining City.

“I really believe Butte is going to be a really warm and welcoming community,” she said.

