The Wings & Wheels event at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte drew people out on a rainy Saturday to take advantage of aircraft displays, tours, flight simulators, food vendors and trucks, and to learn about clubs and organizations at the airport and what they do, including Life Flight, 15-90 Search and Rescue and Butte Aviation.
Visitors drawn to aircraft at Wings & Wheels event
Related to this story
Most Popular
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday for her sixth conviction of dri…
Butte police say a man was reportedly shot at a residence early Saturday afternoon. His condition was not known when Sheriff Ed Lester issued a news release at 3:30 p.m.
The alleged poisonings occurred during the summer of 2021.
Prosecutors have charged an Opportunity man with two felonies for alleged sex crimes, one involving a young girl and other a 16-year-old developmentally delayed teen.
Assault, resisting arrest, pills, syringes and more
A judge sentenced a Butte teenager on Thursday to five years in DOC custody for stabbing another teen several times during a fight outside the Civic Center last July.
Butte police reports
A judge has ordered a halt to construction of a Love's truck stop near Ramsay until residents fighting the project have an appeal decided by the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board.
Mad Dog and mad dog
Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher firmly believes the council meeting will result in a positive outcome.