Visitors drawn to aircraft at Wings & Wheels event

The Wings & Wheels event at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte drew people out on a rainy Saturday to take advantage of aircraft displays, tours, flight simulators, food vendors and trucks, and to learn about clubs and organizations at the airport and what they do, including Life Flight, 15-90 Search and Rescue and Butte Aviation.

Evan Johnson, age 12, looks into the cockpit of an Montana Air National Guard UH-1 Huey at Butte Wings & Wheels event on Saturday at Bert Mooney Airport.
Liam Marras, age 9, fiddles with buttons in the cockpit of a Montana Air National Guard UH-1 Huey as his father takes a photo during Butte Wings & Wheels on Saturday at Bert Mooney Airport.
Vicki Paul helps Gino Barsanti exit a Montana Air National Guard C-130 during Butte Wings & Wheels event on Saturday at Bert Mooney Airport.
A family walks up the rear ramp of a Montana Air National Guard C-130 aircraft at Butte Wings & Wheels event Saturday at Bert Mooney Airport.
