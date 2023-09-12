Martha Cooney-Simonich is a member of a long-standing Butte family, the Uelands.

She and her seven siblings, the children of Ole and Eleanor Ueland, viewed the Columbia Gardens as a “grand treat” and a “treasured place.”

“Our parents piled us all in the old station wagon and happily, off we would go,” Simonich said. “It was always an over-the-top magical day.”

Growing up on a ranch outside of Butte, the family children looked forward to going to the Gardens for Farm and Ranch Day and Farm Bureau picnics.

“It was a really big deal,” Simonich said. “All the happy people, the beautiful flowers in shapes of the butterfly and harp, and the music of the carousel was so thrilling.”

As seems to be the norm for most people with memories of the Gardens, Simonich also favored the roller coaster. Despite it seeming a bit scary, she said it was also enticing.

“The roller coaster was a definite favorite with the plush, red velvet coaster seats, the clickety-clack sounds going to the top, and the shrill screaming coming down,” Simonich recalled.

As a child, Simonich found the playground to be just as captivating.

“I loved the big, spacious playground with the tall, mature trees,” she said.

She also liked conquering the monkey bars, and “swirling around” on the umbrella swing was one of her favorite things. Hiding inside the playhouse was also on her to-do list.

One thing Simonich was never guilty of was cracking the bars on the cowboy swings. She may, though, have first-hand knowledge of those who had “cracked” a few times.

“I have a feeling my brothers did,” she said.

Simonich would find pink cotton candy and cold lemonade on the boardwalk. While she never attended any dances in the pavilion, she did manage to peek inside a time or two.

All good things come to an end. For Simonich, her fun-filled days would end with mom and dad gathering up the kids and letting them get one last cold drink from the water fountain before heading home. After all, there were still chores to do.

“We would talk about our great time there for many days afterward and looked forward with anticipation to our next day at the Gardens,” Simonich said.

As an accomplished artist in 2008, Simonich was commissioned to paint 11 murals of the Columbia Gardens, including one that depicted the pavilion during the 1973 Butte Central prom.

While painting these murals, she met a woman who talked about dancing the night away inside the pavilion.

“She shared the feeling of the ballroom floor moving with her and dancing until the morning hours,” Simonich said.

When she heard the news of the Gardens being closed, Simonich immediately thought of the people who worked at the Gardens and lived near the resort. Her heart sank once again when a couple months later, fire struck the resort.

“I felt enormously sad for my friend Jerry Bugni, his family and all the fine people who took meticulous care working and living at the Gardens,” Simonich said.

Later, it would be Bugni who provided the artist the many photos she needed to help capture the resort’s essence.

“I was determined to bring the Columbia Gardens back to life through my art,” she said. “Through all these years, I have been truly blessed to share ‘memories of the Columbia Gardens’ through my paintings and will continue on.”