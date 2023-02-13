VIRGINIA CITY — The county attorney said Monday he felt the evidence could have proven at trial that the four men originally charged with felony assault had knowingly disturbed the peace by quarreling with bar patrons.

One of those patrons, Cody Monaghan, suffered serious injuries, including facial fractures, during what others have described as a bloody brawl outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City on July 10, 2021. He said later that he planned to research the definition of “quarrel” but felt sure the term did not apply to what he experienced that night.

Monaghan and his wife, Maggie Monaghan, both submitted victim impact statements during a Monday morning hearing in Madison County District Court. Maggie Monaghan wept during much of her presentation about the night she alleges she and her husband were badly beaten outside the Pioneer Bar.

Her statement said any reduction in charges “will be an injustice to me and for my family.”

She added, “Please tell me where my husband can go to negotiate a deal to reduce the number of future surgeries he must endure to repair his face.”

The Monaghans had hoped to somehow block a plea agreement reached between County Attorney David Buchler and the four defendants and their lawyers.

That didn’t happen.

Ultimately, defendants Christopher Michael Kase, William Robert Haley, Dalton Fish and Karson Edward Yuan pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, were fined $100 each and ordered to pay a surcharge of $75.

Another man, Ethan Jacob Choate, was charged initially with misdemeanor assault. He pleaded no contest in June to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

At the time of the fight, four of the defendants were participating in programming offered by the Heroes and Horses nonprofit for combat veterans. Choate was said to be an employee there.

The four men who entered pleas Monday reside in other states and participated in the hearing by Zoom. Each had an attorney in the courtroom.

The fight began with a scuffle inside the Pioneer Bar but ended in a blur of fists and blood-flecked boots on the Virginia City boardwalk outside. The Monaghans and other witnesses reported that the scuffle began when Kase approached the Monaghans’ table and removed the sunglasses of Chase Monaghan, Cody Monaghan’s brother. Pushing and shoving followed and the bartender cleared the bar, records show.

A brawl ensued on the boardwalk.

Officers from the sheriff’s department responded around 10:45 p.m. to the fight scene and observed a large amount of blood on the street near where Cody Monaghan had fallen and been kicked, records show. Later, officers responded to the Heroes and Horses property in Nevada City and observed what appeared to be blood on the shoes or clothes worn by four of the five men later charged with assault.

Justin Ekwall was deputy county attorney in Madison County when felony assault charges were filed against the four defendants. Buchler said Monday he reviewed all the case files before concluding that the best fit for the set of circumstances and evidence was to accept no contest pleas for disorderly conduct.

Heroes and Horses says it offers veterans who have been emotionally scarred by military service non-traditional approaches to healing — such as backcountry horse packing.

According to all reports, Cody Monaghan suffered the most serious injuries that night. He required transport by ambulance to a hospital after being kicked in the face and head, reportedly leaving him with fractured facial bones, a broken nose and other injuries. Maggie Monaghan, his wife, and Chase Monaghan, his brother, also received injuries that night, court records show.

Cody Monaghan’s victim impact statement referenced the night of the fight:

“What happened that night was vicious, unprovoked and it was life-changing.”

Judge Luke Berger offered each defendant an opportunity to make a statement during sentencing. All declined, perhaps because all four remain defendants in a lawsuit tied to the fight.

In June, Cody and Maggie Monaghan, along with Chase Monaghan, filed a civil lawsuit in Madison County District Court in Virginia City that seeks compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, emotional distress and other fallout they allege resulted from the fight outside the Pioneer Bar.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Heroes and Horses, men from the non-profit’s ranch who were alleged participants in the fight and the Pioneer Bar, which the plaintiffs allege served alcohol to men who were already intoxicated. The bar has denied the allegations.