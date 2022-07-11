Virginia City bar fight aftermath includes lawsuit

Three plaintiffs who allege they were assaulted in July 2021 outside a bar in Virginia City filed a civil lawsuit early last month seeking compensation and punitive damages from several defendants.

Plaintiffs Cody and Maggie Monaghan, husband and wife, and Chase Monaghan, Cody’s brother, filed suit June 9 in Madison County District Court in Virginia City.

The three were customers of the Pioneer Bar on the night of July 10, 2021, when they were involved first in a brief scuffle inside the bar. Surveillance video in the bar appears to show a man later alleged to be Christopher Michael Kase start the conflict inside by grabbing Chase Monaghan’s sunglasses, court records show. Pushing and shoving ensued.

The bartender cleared the bar and the scuffle turned into a brawl outside on the boardwalk. Cody Monaghan suffered serious injuries when he was knocked to the ground and kicked, witnesses said. The other Monaghans were also injured, court records show.

Lawyer Larry Henke of Butte is representing the plaintiffs.

"The Monaghans were forced into a terrible situation where a lawsuit became necessary due to the unlawful actions of others,” Henke said Monday. “The level of injuries and the extent of the medical care to date, as well as the uncertainty of future medical needs, creates a situation where they have been impacted physically as well as financially.”

Henke said the Monaghans will ask the jury for compensation for out-of-pocket costs past and future, “as well as compensation under the law for pain and suffering, emotional distress, the permanent physical scars and the emotional hardships to come.”

He added, “Those amounts are significant, but not capable of precise valuation.”

Henke said his clients seek statutory damages available to them against the Pioneer Bar under the Montana Dram Shop Act, which includes a $250,000 noneconomic damage cap and a $250,000 punitive damage cap for the Pioneer Bar.”

Montana law holds that a bar can incur civil liability for injuries involving alcohol consumption for serving alcohol to a person who is visibly intoxicated.

In addition to the Pioneer Bar, which plaintiffs allege served alcohol to men already intoxicated, defendants in the lawsuit include the Heroes and Horses non-profit organization, which has a ranch nearby, and men associated with that ranch — either as veterans participating in programming there or as an employee of the ranch — who were at the bar that night.

The individual defendants include Kase, William Robert Haley, Dalton Fish, Ethan Jacob Choate and Karson Edward Yuan.

These individual defendants in the civil case also have faced criminal charges tied to the fight.

Choate, originally charged with misdemeanor assault, recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Kase, Haley, Fish and Yuan have been charged with felony assault. Haley’s lawyer has filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges against his client. Among other things, the motion suggests that surveillance footage from the bar does not show Haley assaulting anyone. Instead, the motion contends that Haley “was, in fact, assaulted by at least one of the alleged victims.”

Witnesses of the fight told deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that they believed the men who were allegedly involved in the assault of the Monaghans were affiliated with the Heroes and Horses ranch west of Virginia City. That prompted investigators to visit the ranch and interview potential suspects there.

The non-profit organization offers veterans who have been emotionally scarred by military service non-traditional approaches to healing — such as backcountry horse packing.

Heroes and Horses started in 2014. CEO Micah Fink, a former Navy SEAL, has said he was motivated to help establish the organization after recognizing that suicide and addiction rates continued to rise among veterans in spite of the work of thousands of PTSD-related nonprofits and billions of dollars spent annually.

On Monday, Mark Davis, chief operating officer for Heroes and Horses, said the organization could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Meanwhile, criminal cases are in various stages of potential resolution.

The civil lawsuit refers to the five criminal defendants as “the Mob,” and alleges their actions caused “damages, injuries and emotional distress, for which they are individually and jointly and severally liable.”

The plaintiffs allege the men were drinking at the Heroes and Horses ranch before continuing to drink at the Pioneer Bar. Their lawsuit alleges negligence by Heroes and Horses to allow drinking by the veterans in the organization’s care.

The lawsuit alleges that Choate, an employee of Heroes and Horses, delivered the men to the Pioneer Bar, “which resulted in the foreseeable consequence of drunks assaulting a bar patron.”

To date, two of the defendants, Pioneer Bar and Karson Edward Yuan, have filed responses to the lawsuit.

The Pioneer Bar’s response, filed June 20 by lawyer Calvin Stacey of Billings, denies all allegations of negligence and other wrongdoing. Among other responses, the Pioneer Bar countered that “plaintiffs have acted negligently, causing their own injuries or reducing their award pursuant to Montana law.” And it suggested that “plaintiffs’ alleged damages were caused by the conduct of others, not within the control of this defendant, thus barring plaintiffs from any recovery as against this defendant in this matter.”

Yuan’s response was handwritten. He essentially denied all allegations that he and companions from the Heroes and Horses ranch delivered beatings to the Monaghans and that he, specifically, did not participate in the beating of Cody Monaghan.

The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial. No date has been set.