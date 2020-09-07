Vintage photos from Anaconda's mining past

Ask any resident of Anaconda about their city and they will likely mention the its deep mining history.

Anaconda got its start in 1883. It was founded by one of the three American industrialists known as the Copper Kings: Marcus Daly.

Daly had originally planned to name the town "Copperopolis" but the name Anaconda was settled on after suggestion by the U.S. postmaster of the time, Clinton Moore. It was also the name of Daly’s mining company.

Daly financed the construction of the Anaconda smelter plant on nearby Warm Springs Creek to process copper ore from the nearby Butte mines.

Daly's Anaconda Company later expanded its smelting capacity and by 1919 the town could boast that its 585-foot Anaconda Smelter smokestack was the tallest masonry structure in the world for that time.

By 1980 the Atlantic Richfield Company had closed the smelter and brought an end to almost a century of mineral processing in the plant.