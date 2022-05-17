Vigilance beats back boredom

A fidget or fussbudget could not cut it. Could not.

A claustrophobe might fold.

Barb Jones sits in that white Ford Taurus for hours on end and stares out the windshield. On especially cold workdays that’s where she stays. She cannot risk listening to audiobooks or even the car radio because they compromise her concentration.

Her focus is narrow.

From a parking spot just off the Frontage Road west of Warm Springs, she surveils the underpass at Perkins Lane beneath Interstate 90.

With a portable radio and watchful eyes, Jones monitors the comings and goings of trucks driven by fellow employees of Missouri River Contractors.

Does Jones have one of the world’s most boring jobs?

She doesn’t think so.

“Does your office have this view?” she asks.

Her hard hat is equipped with a sun visor that puts function miles ahead of fashion. Last week, Jones stood outside the Taurus on a comparatively balmy day, when the temperature exceeded 50 degrees. She turned in a slow circle. She gestured toward snow-capped Mount Powell in the Flint Creek Range and Mount Haggin in the Anaconda Range.

“And I love watching the birds,” Jones said. “The geese fly around all the time. There’s a pair of bald eagles. There’s a pair of red-tailed hawks.”

She watches the 18-wheelers heading east on I-90 and they fire her imagination.

“I look at the trucks going by. I wonder who’s hauling what. I try to make it fun,” she said.

Jones works as a spotter for Missouri River. She is there to help keep the company’s truck drivers from colliding with each other or the sometime reckless public.

Reggi Brown drives a red Mack truck for Missouri River. Her previous work history includes years of long-haul truck driving and years of operating heavy equipment, from dozers to excavators.

Like Jones, she has worked for Missouri River at the Clark Fork River site since June.

The trucks pull trailers filled with contaminated soils excavated from the floodplain of the Clark Fork River between Perkins Lane and Galen. Drivers haul the dump trailers to a wastes repository in the Opportunity Ponds and return for another load. The circuit takes them east on the Frontage Road to Highway 48 and then back.

Over and over.

On a typical day, Brown drives the circuit from the river to the repository from 15 to 18 times. Round trip it’s about 14 miles.

Jones and colleagues have driven thousands upon thousands of miles during the past year between the cleanup site and the repository. Drive. Unload. Drive back. Load. Repeat.

Doesn’t that repetition get tedious?

Brown said her job requires vigilance.

“You’ve got to stay on your toes,” she said. “You always look for the ‘what-ifs’ and you always imagine the fixes. Safety is huge out here on this job.”

Brown analyzes potential hazards that can arise.

“The number one hazard every day is public traffic,” she said.

People in a hurry sometimes pass or attempt to pass the tractors and their two trailers in less than ideal conditions and circumstances.

Like Jones, Brown savors wildlife sightings when driving the circuit — bald eagles, golden eagles, elk. Sometimes the animals create hazards.

“I just about got me a moose a few months ago,” she said.

The Perkins Lane underpass beneath I-90 provides just enough space for one big rig and maybe a side-by-side. Truckers leaving the loading area need to know about traffic as they approach the Frontage Road. Truckers returning from the Opportunity Ponds need to know whether the underpass is clear so they can initiate a wide and sweeping turn to enter.

Jones keeps them posted by radio.

“It’s my job to make sure they don’t run into each other or the general public,” she said.

Brown is grateful.

“If she wasn’t here we’d be in trouble,” she said.

Now, with the lengthening days, Brown and Jones and their co-workers often pull four 12-hour shifts, followed by one nine-hour shift.

Brown, who lives in Lincoln, stays during the work week in a camper parked at a nearby ranch. Jones lives in Ramsay.

Both women said they like their jobs. They said it feels good to be part of the Superfund effort to remove historical mining and smelting pollution from along the Clark Fork River. The current phase of that remediation likely will continue until fall, with more phases to follow as funding allows.

In years past, Jones worked as an advertisement checker for the Los Angeles Times, sold hot dogs and beer at the Santa Anita racetrack, worked as a waitress and restaurant hostess and much more.

She said she appreciates her current colleagues.

“I work with a great bunch of people,” Jones said.

And the overtime adds up, she said.

“You know what, it’s the best money I’ve ever made in my life. This job would probably drive a lot of people crazy, but I like checking my bank account at the end of the week.”

