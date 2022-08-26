View map: Road closures, bus route changes begin Aug. 29 for TV series filming

Road closures and changes in some bus routes will take effect Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 16, to accommodate filming of the television series “1923’’ in Uptown Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow Transit's Walkerville route and Around Town route will be affected, and changes can be viewed at www.buttebus.org. Watch for signage at the affected locations.

Hard road closures will be enforced Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 6-9, in and around the filming area.

Access to the Water Company offices will be limited Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, with no access on Wednesday, Sept. 7

Access to the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be available at all times.

See the accompanying map for detailed information about the affected areas. All residents in the affected area will have access to on- street parking.