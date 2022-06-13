Vietnam: Experiences that defy description

Martin Joseph “Marty” Mavrinac ended up in Vietnam – as did many other young men from Anaconda during the 1960s.

And, like many veterans of that war, some of his experiences in Southeast Asia defy his attempts to describe them.

“Vietnam made me grow up real fast,” said Mavrinac, now 72 years old and retired. “It changed your outlook on life, hopefully for the better. I’m still contemplating that. It took the kid out of you right away.”

Mavrinac enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 at age 17 and started boot camp in June 1968 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

He said he joined the Marines partly because of the Corps’ sharp looking dress blues uniform.

Mavrinac arrived in Da Nang on Dec. 4, 1968, as a passenger on a civilian airplane that was attacked with enemy ground fire on its approach to the airfield. Vietnam’s intense heat and humidity also got his attention.

“It would knock you over,” Mavrinac said.

A few weeks later, he traveled with a truck convoy to Vandergrift Combat Base, also known as LZ Stud, in Quang Tri Province. The outpost was south of the Demilitarized Zone and became home to the 9th Marine Regiment, part of the 3rd Marine Division, after being established by the 1st Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army in early 1968.

Mavrinac worked as a wireman, whose duties included stringing wire for communications.

The North Vietnamese Army or Viet Cong ground troops occasionally attacked the base with rockets or mortars and also attempted periodically to infiltrate the outpost.

From January 1969 to March 1969 Vandergrift Combat Base provided support for Operation Dewey Canyon, a U.S. Marines offensive into the A Shau Valley south of the base. It has been described as “the last major offensive by the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.”

Intelligence reports in early 1969 had shown evidence of a large buildup of North Vietnamese Army forces in the A Shau Valley.

Mavrinac did not participate in that offensive, but his communications duties sometimes required him to venture outside the perimeter of Vandergrift Combat Base. He occasionally packed a radio and radiomen were frequent targets for enemy fire in Vietnam.

“The worst part was getting shot at and watching the wounded,” he said.

Mavrinac said enemy snipers killed four men in his company when the men were erecting aluminum communications poles.

He was asked to describe the loss he felt when they were killed.

Mavrinac’s eyes glistened. For several seconds he fought for words. And then shook his head.

On April 9, 1969, a Marine Sikorsky Sea Stallion helicopter crashed at Vandergrift, causing a fire and explosions at the base’s ammunition dump. Accounts vary about how many casualties resulted. But reports consistently indicate that the ammo cooking off was a memorable spectacle.

“The depot went up completely,” Mavrinac said. “It was all the ammunition for all the fire bases. It was a big Fourth of July.”

He referenced Agent Orange, a herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War to kill vegetation and crops that hid or supported the enemy.

Agent Orange contains dioxin, a highly toxic organic pollutant linked to cancers, diabetes, birth defects and other disabilities.

“We started getting sprayed sometime around June of 1969,” Mavrinac said. “It didn’t take long for that stuff to kill the elephant grass. Turned it brown. Then you had to look out for fires.”

He believes exposure to Agent Orange negatively affected his health, a reality for many veterans of the Vietnam War.

Mavrinac’s service in Vietnam earned him a Purple Heart - from a wound suffered through friendly fire. He was on bunker watch one night, staying vigilant for enemy infiltration.

“A kid nearby who had only been ‘in country’ for three days was locked and loaded but forgot to put his weapon on safety,” Mavrinac recalled.

Mavrinac suffered a bullet wound to his left leg. He was standing at the time and believes if he had been sitting he would have suffered a chest wound. The bullet did not strike bone.

Mavrinac was treated aboard a hospital ship and then flown back to Vandergrift Combat Base with a set of crutches.

He left Vietnam in February 1970 and was stationed briefly in Okinawa, Japan, before returning stateside and discharging in April 1970 from the Marines as a lance corporal.

Mavrinac started work at the smelter in Anaconda in May of that year and he and Susan Shafford of Anaconda married in June.

He joined the Army National Guard in 1988 and served until 2001. He worked also for the Montana State Prison.

Mavrinac’s tenure with the Guard included working full time as a supply sergeant.

He said he is proud of his time in the Marine Corps. A flagpole in his yard on East Commercial Street flies an American flag and a Marine Corps flag.

“It’s just a pride that’s there. You can’t shake it. You can’t get rid of it.”

Shedding memories from Vietnam is challenging in a different way, he said.

“My wife knows part of what I went through. But I can’t sit down and tell anybody. What I saw, what I felt, I can’t put it into words.”

