Video: Relive the Montana Folk Festival from the sky

Saturday marked 1,091 days since Butte was graced with groups of food trucks, world-class art and breathtaking folk music from all over.
Since the last musicians, artists and vendors packed their things July 14, 2019 with the intention of returning the next year, the Montana Folk Festival has been canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year it was back in full force.
Photos: The world comes to Butte to sing and dance
Dancing and singing into the night, the tradition of the spontaneous after-party
Houston blues singer Annika Chambers and members of The House Rules Band perform a few songs on Saturday night at the Silver Dollar Saloon after the official Montana Folk Festival wrapped up for the evening. It has become a tradition for bands to continue to play into the evening at spontaneous after-parties at various locations around Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
#goodlife at the annual folk festival
A tepee created by artists from the Creative Indigenous Collective and a group of youth artists on display at the First Peoples' Market on July 13-15 during the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Dancing under the stars and the headrames
Milton Zhinin-Barreto, of Missoula, dances to the champeta band Tribu Baharu of Colombia on July 14 at the Original Stage during the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Avia Moore leads audience members on traditional dance
Avia Moore of Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn leads audience members in a traditional dance to the klezmer style music at the Original Stage on Sunday.
Skylar Rispens
Line Dancers at Folk Festival
From left, Berkalie Campbell-Woods, Katie Campbell, and Anne Pletomaa dance to the zydeco music of C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band on Sunday at the Montana Folk Festival.
Skylar Rispens
Black Whistle Singers Friendship Dance
A dancer of the Black Whistle Singers, a Native American drum group from Crow Agency, leads concert-goers in a traditional friendship dance at the Montana Folk Festival on Sunday.
Skylar Rispens
Flamenco Dancer Montana Folk Festival
Victoria Macias of Corazon de Granada dances to traditional Spanish flamenco music at last year's Montana Folk Festival.
Skylar Rispens
ShadowGrass Lead Singer Montana Folk Festival
Presley Barker of ShadowGrass, a bluegrass group from Virginia, smiles at the audience while playing at the Original Stage at the Montana Folk Festival on Sunday. ShadowGrass's band members range in age from 13 to 21.
Skylar Rispens
The Original Stage Folk Festival 2018
A crowd gathers at the Original Stage on Sunday afternoon for I Draw Slow, an Irish band.
Skylar Rispens
Egyptian Celebration Company dances with a crowd on Broadway Street
Yasser Darwish of The Egyptian Celebration Company dances with a crowd at the NW Energy Stage on Broadway Street during the Tahib, the Egyptian cane dance, during the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival. T
he sticks are made of a special plant grown by the Nile and are used in daily life for farming, herding sheep, walking, and playful combats.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Annika Chambers
Annika Chambers, a blues singer from Texas, takes the stage with the House Rules Band last year at the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Supaman brings a positive message to Butte
Christian Takes Gun Parrish, aka Supaman, performs on Saturday afternoon at the SeaCast Stage during the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival. Supaman is a member of the Crow Nation and lives in Billings.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Take to the streets and dance
A large crowd of dancers winds through the crowd as they dance to the Greek Rebetiko Trio, originally from Greece and currently based in Los Angeles, California. The Montana Folk Festival is a three-day festival of world and local music and is in its 11th year of operation.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana Folk Festival heads into 11th year
The Egyptian Celebration Company plays traditional Egyptian music as Yasser Darwish performs a traditional dance on Saturday afternoon for a crowd at the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Let the Folk Fest-ing begin
Grand Marshal Oswald Jones of the Treme Brass Band leads the band and members of the public through the gates and to the Original Stage as the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival begins in Uptown Butte in July.
Click here or more on this story.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
'We love you': Tribu Baharu moves Butte, America
Boris Towers, singer and guitarist for Tribu Baharu, a band from Colombia, plays while Rayelynn Brandl, of Butte, center, dances with others on stage at the Dance Pavilion Stage on Friday evening during the opening of the Montana Folk Festival.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Butte celebrates Native American culture
Matthew Von Kleindorfer, left, and Chris Lunn of Whitehall set up tepees on Friday evening for the Montana Folk Festival.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Perfect evening for a festival
David Sabado, left, of Butte dances with Linda Barnsley of Livingston on Friday evening during the Wylie and the Wild West performance at the opening evening of the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Folk Festival welcomes another year of world music to Butte
Wylie Gustafson of Wylie and The Wild West performs on Friday night at the Original stage as the sun sets during the 11th annual Montana Folk Festival, a three-day music festival in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Musicians arrive in Butte for the Montana Folk Festival
From left, Shaka, Moniki, Chindo, Pocho, and Boricua of Tribu Baharu, an afro-champeta band from Bogata, Colombia, walks around Uptown Butte Thursday afternoon before their shows for the Montana Folk Festival.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Learning from the masters, artists come to Butte
Cyrus Caufield, 15, of Pryor tries his hand at airbrush painting Wednesday afternoon under the direction of Arapaho artist Robert Martinez at the Imagine Butte Resource Center. Martinez is one of several members of the Creative Indigenous Collective, which has been showing their work for several years at the First Peoples Market during the Montana Folk Festival.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Creating the next generation of Native artists
Crow artist Ben Pease rolls out wheat paste as youth artist MarLynn Cloud and Cyrus Caufiled hold down a section of a photograph of Pretty Shield, a Crow woman celebrated for her leadership and healing powers. The tepee will be on display in the First Peoples Market for the Montana Folk Festival through this weekend in Uptown Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Creating on the rooftop
MarLynn Cloud, 18, holds onto a horse cutout that artist John Isaiah Pepion is using for a horse motif on the tepee that he and others along with Native American Youth from Montana's reservations are creating for the First Peoples Market at the Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte. The three-day festival begins on Friday and lasts through Sunday with music, art markets, food and activities for children.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
From the Great Plains to the top of the world
Artist John Isaiah Pepion draws on a tepee alongside KamiJo WhiteClay, 18, of Crow Agency. Pepion and several other prominent Native American artists were in Butte for the week leading up to the Montana Folk Festival along with a group of youth from the Crow Tribe as part of artist mentoring program. The tepee they are working on will be on view at the First Peoples Market near the Original stage for the Montana Folk Festival.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Bringing good medicine and art to Butte
Artists from the Creative Indigenous Collective, including Robert Martinez, right, and Ben Pease roll out wheat paste as KamiJo Whiteclay, center, and Cyrus Caufield place a photographic print of Pretty Shield, a medicine woman from the Crow Nation, on a tepee that was on display in the First Peoples Market for the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.
Click here or more on this story.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Thom Bridge can be reached at
thom.bridge@helenair.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.