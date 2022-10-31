Khristina Keller and her mother Terry Streit were out for a walk at Homestake Lake when they spotted an owl trapped in a tree on the bank of the lake. The two Butte women noticed the owl was caught up in fishing string and they called various agencies but decided to take the rescue into their own hands.
Video: Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake
- Meagan Thompson, Montana Standard
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four vehicles were involved Tuesday morning in a chain-reaction crash on Homestake Pass. The crashes were attributed to slippery roads and driving too fast for conditions.
Montana Resources detected instability in the mine's east highwall in late August and has been monitoring movement to prepare for its collapse.
Andrew Jacob Calderon remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $250,000.
Three Kalispell men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a Sept. 1 robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave., in Butte.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
“It was an investment we made for our customers and Butte,” said Mike Hitchcock, company president, Montana Broom & Brush.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Features writer Tracy Thornton pulls some skeletons out of the Mining City's closet for an interesting — and a little eerie — Halloween season read.
The Legislature passed a bill enhancing penalties for fifth and subsequent DUI convictions during the 2021 legislative session and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law.
Family-oriented Halloween events planned this weekend throughout Butte and southwest Montana.