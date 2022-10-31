 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Video: Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake

  • 0

Khristina Keller and her mother Terry Streit were out for a walk at Homestake Lake when they spotted an owl trapped in a tree on the bank of the lake. The two Butte women noticed the owl was caught up in fishing string and they called various agencies but decided to take the rescue into their own hands.

Khristina Keller and her mother Terry Streit were out for a walk at Homestake Lake when they spotted an owl trapped in a tree on the bank of the lake. The two Butte women noticed the owl was caught up in fishing string and they called various agencies but decided to take the rescue into their own hands.

Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake

An owl is tangled in fishing line before being rescued by Khristina Keller and her mother Terry Streit in early October at Homestake Lake. 
Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake

An owl caught in a bush at Homestake Lake. 
Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake

Terry Streit carefully removes fishing line from the wing of an owl after she and her daughter Khristina Keller freed the bird of prey from a bush on the edge of Homestake Lake. 
Butte women rescue an owl at Homestake Lake

Khristina Keller, right, and her mom Terry Streit are photographed in Homestake Lake under the willow bush where the pair rescued an owl that was tangled in fishing line and trapped. After reaching out to local agencies and the general public on social media, the Butte women decided to take the rescue into their own hands. They sawed branches off the bush and used a knife to cut the line from the owl's wing. The rescue was a success. 
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Bakhmut heats up as Russian forces edge closer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News