Victim of Farrell Street house fire identified
Victim of Farrell Street house fire identified

Butte firefighters rescue a man from a burning home

Firefighter Zach Osborne at the scene of a house fire on the 1300 block of Farrell Street. 

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Robert Eugene Hoffman Jr., 58, of Butte has been identified as the victim in a Nov. 3 house fire in the 1300 block of Farrell Street.

After firefighters pulled Hoffman from the engulfed home, first responders started treatment at the scene and then transported him to St. James Healthcare, where he later died.

Brian Doherty, Butte-Silver Bow’s assistant fire chief and fire marshal, said he and his crew are working in collaboration with the Butte Police Department to determine the cause. The fire is still under investigation.

According to Lori Durkin, Butte-Silver Bow County coroner, the cause of Hoffman’s death has not been determined.

