Veterans plan Memorial Day events in southwest Montana

Following is a roundup of veterans events planned for Memorial Day weekend in southwest Montana.

BUTTE

United Veterans Council Honor Guard will conduct Butte’s Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Stodden Park. Out of town veterans will join Butte’s honor guard under the direction of event organizer and emcee Dave Reisenauer.

The United Veterans Council Honor Guard is comprised of members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Marine Corps League and two auxiliaries.

Planned for the ceremony are:

Greetings from representatives of Montana’s U.S. congressional elected officials

Greetings from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester and Zach Osborne, Butte-Silver Bow fire chief

Commissioner Cindi Shaw will sing the national anthem at the beginning and "America the Beautiful'' at the end.

Marines will raise the American flag.

The Honor Guard will have a flag line and will fire a three-volley salute and a bugler will play taps.

After the ceremony coffee and cookies will be served by the VFW auxiliary.

At 1 p.m. the American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch to the public at the American Legion Hall. The Honor Guard will do a short ceremony at each of the veteran sections at the five area cemeteries. Following the visit to cemeteries, a short ceremony will follow at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home and also at the Springs.

Veterans and community volunteers will place small flags on veterans graves in each of the cemeteries on the Saturday before Memorial Day and will pick them up on Tuesday, May 31.

ANACONDA

The Anaconda American Legion Post 21 will meet Saturday, May 28, at the Lower Hill Cemetery in Anaconda to place flags on veterans’ graves.

The post’s Memorial Day program will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Washoe Theatre with speaker Pat Tracy. The post’s everlasting ceremony follows in Kennedy Common at the Vietnam Memorial. Lunch will follow the ceremony at the American Legion Hall, 220 Cedar St.

Meet at Lower Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 4, to remove the flags.

For details, call Maureen Watt at 406-563-2031.

DEER LODGE

Members of American Legion Post #10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #689 and the Deer Lodge Veterans Honor Guard will gather at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, to place flags on the graves of veterans.

At 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, the Honor Guard will conduct a memorial service at Hillcrest Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend and honor those who lost their lives in service to the United States and the cause of freedom.

RUBY VALLEY

Anderson-Simpson Post 89 of The American Legion will be conducting Memorial Day Veterans Remembrance ceremonies at the Sheridan, Laurin, Taylor (Alder), Nevada City and Virginia City Cemeteries on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

The first ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in the veterans plot area of the Sheridan Cemetery. Services at the other cemeteries will follow in the order of Laurin, Taylor, then Nevada City and lastly the Virginia City Cemetery about 1 p.m.

These services honor Ruby Valley veterans who have served our nation honorably and are no longer with us today. For details, call Cliff Morgan, post commander at 406-842-7288 or Mike Morgan, post adjutant at 406-842-5085.

