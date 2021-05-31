 Skip to main content
Veterans plan Memorial Day events in Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge
Veterans plan Memorial Day events in Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge

Butte's United Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Stodden Park with a 10-man Honor Guard presence.

UVC Commander Dave Reisenauer will lead the call to order, followed by the Marine Corps League's Posting of the Colors. Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Cindi Shaw will sing the National Anthem.

The Marine Corps League will handle the Lowering of the Colors, followed by a moment of silence for the departed veterans and the invocation by Pastor Doug Rykeil.

Messages will be delivered by Sen. Jon Tester, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Fire Chief Brian Doherty, Sheriff Ed Lester, and representatives for Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte. Judge Robert Whelan will also be speaking at this event.

Rykeil will perform the benediction, and Sen. Tester will play taps.

Finally, Marine Corps League #724 will handle the Raising of the Colors.  

Following the ceremony at Stodden Park, the Honor Guard will place wreaths at the monuments at each cemetery in Butte. There will also be a luncheon held at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

The schedule is as follows.

Mount Moriah Cemetery  

11 a.m. — G.A.R. plot

11:15 a.m. — Spanish American Plot

Sunset Memorial Park

Noon

Mountain View Cemetery

12:45 p.m. — V.F.W Monument

1 p.m. — American Legion Monument

Holy Cross Cemetery

1:15 p.m. — Veterans Plot

For more details, contact Dave Reisenauer, 406-565-7985.  

IN ANACONDA

Anaconda’s veterans will be commemorating Memorial Day with ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Washoe Theatre with a presentation of the colors, singing of the National Anthem, recital of the Gettysburg address and reading of the special orders.

The keynote speech, written by Lee Burt, will be read by Reece Conners. American Legion Auxiliary wreath bearers will be acknowledged at the ceremony as well.

Veterans will then proceed to the Vietnam Memorial for the children’s wreath-laying and the post everlasting ceremony. The children who will be laying the wreaths are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. at the theater.

The following American Legion Auxiliary wreath bearers will place wreathes near the names on markers: American Legion Post 21 — Dane Villa; American Legion Auxiliary — Mazee Mitchell; DAV — Taylor McNeil; AOH and LAOH — Hendrix Fehrer and Natalie Lorello. The VFW and Marine Corps League will also be represented.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County veterans who have died in the past year will be honored. 

The public is invited to the ceremony and to a luncheon at the American Legion Hall afterward.

For more details, contact Philip Watt at 406-563-2031.

Moe among fallen soldiers honored

ANACONDA — Anaconda Lt. Ronald Moe, who was lost in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam on Nov. 26, 1968, at the age of 24, will be honored at noon, Monday, May 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens near Anaconda, with Larry Bowler of Sandy, Utah, officiating.

On Memorial Day weekend, in small cemeteries across the nation, surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association-Vietnam will conduct flower placing ceremonies to honor each of the 26 individuals, including Moe, who died while serving with the unit in Vietnam.

Moe served with B Company of the 589th Engineer Battalion. Moe is survived by a brother, John Moe of Seattle, Washington; sister, Darlene Christensen of Wisdom; and sister, Sharlene Hattan of Independence, Oregon.

Family, friends and the public are welcome to attend.

For details, contact Denis Cowand Poole at 813-345-1458, or email Denis@589thEngineers.com.

IN DEER LODGE 

Members of American Legion Post #10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #689 and the Deer Lodge Veterans Honor Guard will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Deer Lodge, to place flags on the graves of veterans.

The Honor Guard will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend and honor those who lost their lives in service to the United States and the cause of freedom.

