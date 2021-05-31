Veterans plan Memorial Day events in Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge

The following American Legion Auxiliary wreath bearers will place wreathes near the names on markers: American Legion Post 21 — Dane Villa; American Legion Auxiliary — Mazee Mitchell; DAV — Taylor McNeil; AOH and LAOH — Hendrix Fehrer and Natalie Lorello. The VFW and Marine Corps League will also be represented.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County veterans who have died in the past year will be honored.

The public is invited to the ceremony and to a luncheon at the American Legion Hall afterward.

For more details, contact Philip Watt at 406-563-2031.

Moe among fallen soldiers honored

ANACONDA — Anaconda Lt. Ronald Moe, who was lost in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam on Nov. 26, 1968, at the age of 24, will be honored at noon, Monday, May 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens near Anaconda, with Larry Bowler of Sandy, Utah, officiating.

On Memorial Day weekend, in small cemeteries across the nation, surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association-Vietnam will conduct flower placing ceremonies to honor each of the 26 individuals, including Moe, who died while serving with the unit in Vietnam.