 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park vandalized
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park vandalized

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Memorial

Bob Lazzari of Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation is 5-feet 10-inches tall, and he and other city officials think the male suspect was at least 6 feet tall, as he was able to spray paint close to the top of the wall.

 Tracy Thornton

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday morning, two people entered the back-end of the amphitheater at the Veterans Memorial in Stodden Park, popped open a bottle of champagne, along with some spray-paint cans, and began defacing the entire interior.

In recent years, the structure and the area surrounding it was completely remodeled using funds from the Stodden Park Central Improvement Plan. A new roof was put in, sidewalks were replaced or added, and lighting was installed.

In addition, it had just been repainted this past October.

In a short span of time Tuesday, the duo was able to start and finish the destruction and get out without being seen.

Cameras from across the way at Ridge Waters confirm the time frame and that one of the vandals was a male, at least 6 feet tall, wearing a red jacket; the other was a female, all dressed in black. Unfortunately, due to the distance, their faces are a blur.

By Tuesday afternoon, work had begun to rid the interior of the graffiti, but that proved to be problematic.

Bob Lazzari of Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation said city workers used Hotsy, an industrial pressure washer, to erase the paint, but quickly found out it was destroying the wood. So, that plan had to be scrapped.

City officials wanted the structure repaired, sooner rather than later. So, workers will be closing up the back-end of the A-frame and bringing in heaters to warm the structure.

“By doing that, the walls will warm up as well,” explained Lazzari.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anti-graffiti paint will then be used to cover the entire area and it will be sealed with a solution.

While it is an unexpected expense, Lazzari wants the repairs taken care of immediately.

“We owe it to our veterans,” he said. “They are a great bunch.”

A reward of $1,500 has been offered. The office of Butte-Silver Bow’s Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has donated $500, as did members of Butte’s United Veterans Council and Robbie Baker of Baker Auto Repair.

UVC Past Commander Mike Lawson said Butte’s veterans were more than happy to contribute.

“That amphitheater is not only for the veterans but for the community of Butte,” he said.

Lawson felt both frustrated and infuriated when he got the call Tuesday.

“The audacity to do this damage is unimaginable to me,” he said.

Once the repairs are complete, cameras will also be installed.

“Hopefully,” said Lazzari, “that will be a deterrent.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saxon Gerald Walton
Obituaries

Saxon Gerald Walton

Saxon Gerald Walton was born on January 2, 2000 at 12:56 a.m. in Butte, MT. Saxon lived his life the way he came into this world, on his own t…

Butte teenager reported missing
Local

Butte teenager reported missing

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement has issued a missing person alert for Grace Mattson, 15, who was reported missing Sunday and has not returned home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News