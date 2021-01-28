Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park vandalized

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday morning, two people entered the back-end of the amphitheater at the Veterans Memorial in Stodden Park, popped open a bottle of champagne, along with some spray-paint cans, and began defacing the entire interior.
In recent years, the structure and the area surrounding it was completely remodeled using funds from the Stodden Park Central Improvement Plan. A new roof was put in, sidewalks were replaced or added, and lighting was installed.
In addition, it had just been repainted this past October.
In a short span of time Tuesday, the duo was able to start and finish the destruction and get out without being seen.
Cameras from across the way at Ridge Waters confirm the time frame and that one of the vandals was a male, at least 6 feet tall, wearing a red jacket; the other was a female, all dressed in black. Unfortunately, due to the distance, their faces are a blur.
By Tuesday afternoon, work had begun to rid the interior of the graffiti, but that proved to be problematic.
Bob Lazzari of Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation said city workers used Hotsy, an industrial pressure washer, to erase the paint, but quickly found out it was destroying the wood. So, that plan had to be scrapped.
City officials wanted the structure repaired, sooner rather than later. So, workers will be closing up the back-end of the A-frame and bringing in heaters to warm the structure.
“By doing that, the walls will warm up as well,” explained Lazzari.
Anti-graffiti paint will then be used to cover the entire area and it will be sealed with a solution.
While it is an unexpected expense, Lazzari wants the repairs taken care of immediately.
“We owe it to our veterans,” he said. “They are a great bunch.”
A reward of $1,500 has been offered. The office of Butte-Silver Bow’s Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has donated $500, as did members of Butte’s United Veterans Council and Robbie Baker of Baker Auto Repair.
UVC Past Commander Mike Lawson said Butte’s veterans were more than happy to contribute.
“That amphitheater is not only for the veterans but for the community of Butte,” he said.
Lawson felt both frustrated and infuriated when he got the call Tuesday.
“The audacity to do this damage is unimaginable to me,” he said.
Once the repairs are complete, cameras will also be installed.
“Hopefully,” said Lazzari, “that will be a deterrent.”