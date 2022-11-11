Veterans Day ceremonies planned in southwest Montana

Ceremonies, speakers, luncheons and an annual race are planned in southwest Montana to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

BUTTE

The United Veterans Council and the American Legion will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the south end of the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Speakers will be Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Sheriff Ed Lester and representatives for Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

The American Legion’s 85th annual Veterans Day race is set for 11 a.m. The race will start and stop at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. Registration is 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on race day. Entrance fees are $20 for 19 and older and $10 for 18 and younger. Race lengths are 2 miles and 5 miles. For details, contact Eddi Walker at 490-1233, Stephen Allen at 490-0397, or the American Legion Hall and leave a message at 299-2750.

A lunch for racers and guests will be served at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion with ceremonies for racers to follow.

ANACONDA

Anaconda American Legion Post 21 will have a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Veterans Day at Kennedy Common. A light luncheon for all veterans will follow at Legion Post 21, corner of Third and Cedar Streets.

DEER LODGE

Student Council members at Powell County High School will host the 2nd Annual Appreciation Reception for Veterans at 9:30 a.m. with goodies and coffee prepared by the culinary students.

The Deer Lodge VFW and American Legion Posts will conduct a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. The public is encouraged to attend. The ceremony will commemorate the end of World War I — the ‘war to end all wars’ ceased when the Armistice was signed in Paris at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. The Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918 ended fighting on land, sea and air between the Allies and Germany. On Friday veterans of that war and every war since will be honored.

Friday evening all Powell County veterans and their guests are invited to the Elks Lodge #1737 for cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and a free pork loin dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening will include the Missing Man’s Table ceremony dedicated to the memory of more than 83,000 POW/MIA personnel and focusing on the 53 still missing from Montana; entertainment by the Junior High School choir and the presentation of quilts to veterans created by Women of the Elks and others.