Veterans court and DUI court receive grant dollars from federal government

Mike Vincent said the Veterans Treatment Court in Butte benefits not only the veterans it serves but also the larger community.

“We’re helping people get off the street and get sober,” he said.

Vincent, a veteran of the Marine Corps and the Vietnam War, coordinates mentors for the Veterans Treatment Court in Butte. The court works to help military veterans who have committed crimes turn their lives around.

Vincent and Mick Ringsak and other veterans who have helped with the court said they were grateful that a recently announced federal grant of $565,110 includes $160,350 to help fund the Veterans Treatment Court for the near future.

An additional $331,520 was earmarked by the grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs to support the Butte-Silver Bow Driving Under the Influence Court.

The remainder of the grant reflects the value of the city-county’s in-kind match.

Vincent said veterans can seek admission into the Veterans Treatment Court after sentencing. He said veterans are vetted to make sure they are a good fit for the program and won’t put mentors at risk.

The program currently has 10 mentors and four more who are entering training. All are veterans, Vincent said.

“It’s veteran helping veteran, encouraging them and empowering them,” he said.

Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy handles misdemeanor cases involving veterans and District Judge Robert Whelan oversees felony cases.

Vincent said the grant money goes for veterans counseling and treatment.

“Not one penny goes to mentors. We’re all volunteers,” he said. “Anytime we can get money to extend this program, it’s a good thing.”

Ringsak, also a Vietnam veteran, shared a similar observation.

“I just think it’s a really good program and gives people a chance to get their lives back on track,” he said.

Mike Clague, a veteran of the Navy, is deputy county attorney in Butte-Silver Bow. He has been involved for years in getting the veterans court up and running.

He said the first participant entered the program on June 8.

“In the six months we’ve had the veterans court, I would say it is definitely changing participants’ lives for the better,” Clague said.

Justice for Vets, a national non-profit, said veterans treatment courts can help veterans suffering from PTSD, substance use disorders and mental health disorders. Justice for Vets said the courts can act as a one-stop shop that links veterans to programs, benefits and services they have earned.

Clague said he is grateful to U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester for their support of the Veterans Treatment Court in Butte.

