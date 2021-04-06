Veterans Affairs secretary, Tester tour veterans home in Butte

Tenacity ultimately punched the ticket for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

That’s according to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tester and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough toured the veterans home during a stop in Butte.

People in Butte never give up, Tester said.

Regional veterans teamed up with politicians and others to bring the $20 million project to fruition. Tester, current chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, had helped secure funding for the project, as had other politicians from both parties.

“This is good for our veterans,” he said.

Some of those veterans were turned away Tuesday afternoon when they came for the visit by Tester and McDonough. They were told that attendance at the indoor meeting had to be limited because of COVID-19.

Vietnam veterans Tom Muntzer and Tom Green expressed disappointment about being excluded.

Still, Green praised Tester for his role in advancing the Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

“I think the representative we have in here is a very astute person,” he said.

