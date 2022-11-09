Vermeire reflects on state Senate win; Andersen, Walker thank voters for B-SB council victories

In his bid to win an open state Senate seat in southwest Montana, Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda kept it simple.

“My philosophy with campaigning has always been face-to-face with people,” Vermeire said Wednesday morning after defeating Democrat Jesse Mullen of Philipsburg in Senate District 39. “If there’s an event going on or something, show up. All you have to be is polite. You don’t have to get on a soapbox.”

Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg narrowly won a four-year term in the district two years ago but he died in May at the age of 62. Vermeire got 55% of the vote Tuesday, flipping the district from the Democrat to GOP column, and will hold the seat in 2023 and 2024.

In a very close contest for Montana House District 77, Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda had a 44-vote lead over incumbent Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda, out of 4,864 votes cast. But there were 57 provisional ballots in that race in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County alone that by rule won't be opened, and accepted or rejected until Monday afternoon, a county election official said.

Most of those were "provisional" ballots because people registered late Tuesday and then voted, and it takes time for election officials to determine if the votes meet criteria to count. And like all races statewide, totals are not official until certified days from now.

If the final totals are within one-fourth of a percentage point, the losing candidate can ask for recount. As of Wednesday morning, Fitzpatrick had just slightly more than 50% in the House District 77 contest.

In other area Montana House races, incumbent Butte Democrats Derek Harvey and Donavon Hawk coasted to re-election and Democrat Jennifer Lynch of Butte won easily in House District 73. Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon, won re-election by a big margin in District 72.

Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 67-33 majority in the Montana House and a 31-19 advantage in the state Senate. Republicans appeared to add to their totals Tuesday but several races were still up in the air.

In local races, Bill Andersen narrowly won a fourth term on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Tuesday and Tommy Walker was elected to the District 11 seat that Cindi Shaw has held for 16 years, unofficial returns showed.

According to results reported after midnight, Andersen got 52% of the vote out of 523 cast in District 10 to defeat Silver Dollar Saloon owner Brian McGregor.

In the District 11 council race, Walker got 53% of 847 votes cast to defeat Nate Watson. Shaw was first elected in 2006 but did not run for a fifth, four-year term.

Andersen and Walker were gracious on Wednesday and each thanked his opponent for running a good campaign.

“And a big thank you to everybody who voted for me and I will try to work harder to win back the trust of those who didn’t,” Andersen said. “I’m very happy and relieved but I realize I have quite a bit of work to do. It’s been a great honor to be up there.”

Walker will succeed Shaw in January 2023.

“I look forward to serving the constituents in my district and being able to continue the work Cindi has done in our district,” Walker said. “I look forward to hearing from voters in my district and helping them with any issues they may have.”

Six of 12 council seats were on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow but only Districts 10 and 11 were contested. Four incumbents on the ballot — Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Josh O’Neill and Eric Mankins — were unopposed. The other six council seats will be on the ballot in 2024.

The only countywide office on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow was for justice of the peace and incumbent Ben Pezdark was unopposed.

In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Kenneth Walund got 71% of the vote in a race against Kevin Morley for justice of the peace. Also in that county, Tom Gallagher was elected commissioner in District 4 by getting 56% of the vote to 44% for Paul Smith. District 5 Commissioner Mike Houtte was unopposed.

There were three contested sheriff’s races in the region, including Jefferson and Madison counties where incumbents Craig Doolittle and Phil Fortner, respectively, did not seek re-election. The candidates in those races all work for their sheriff’s departments.

In Jefferson County, Chad Cross was leading big based on early returns but when all results were in Wednesday morning, Tom Grimsrud was elected sheriff with 55% of 5,018 votes cast.

In Madison County, deputies Chris Tenny and Duncan Hedges were on the ballot for sheriff and Hedges won with 65% of the vote.

Three were running in Beaverhead County to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David Wendt, a deputy with the department, coasted to victory with 85% of the vote. Independent Chris Brozell got 10% and Libertarian Jack Nicholas got 4%.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles had no opponents and were officially re-elected Tuesday.

There were numerous legislative races on the ballot in southwest Montana, including Senate District 39.

Vermeire, a commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, trailed early but surpassed Mullen, a business owner, when more results came in. The district includes all of Granite County and parts of Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow and Powell counties.

Vermeire said he met voters face-to-face in all of them.

“When you’ve got four counties to cover, man, that’s a big job,” he said. “Running for a Senate district isn’t like running for the commission. I was kind of overwhelmed with the whole idea in the beginning but I just kept my nose down and my butt up and just kept plowing through.”

In House District 73, Lynch got 62% of the vote against Republican Jason Freeman of Butte. Longtime Butte legislator Jim Keane, a Democrat, did not seek re-election in the district and fellow Democrat Art Noonan, who was unopposed in the primary, died in late September.

In a rematch from two years ago, Harvey again faced Republican challenger James Kephart of Butte in House District 74. Harvey won easily in 2020 and did so again Tuesday, getting 68% of the vote. Hawk got 63% of the vote in defeating Republican Suzzann Nordwick in House District 76.

Welch won big over Democrat Holt Gibson of Dillon in District 72 and three Republican House incumbents were unopposed and were formally re-elected Tuesday. They were Ken Walsh of Twin Bridges in House District 71, Marta Bertoglio in House District 75 and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge in House District 78.

There were several marijuana measures on the ballot in southwest Montana.

In Madison County, voters approved a 3% tax on recreational sales by an 80% to 20% margin. They also OK’d taxing medical marijuana, with 58% voting in favor.

Residents in Granite County decided for a third time whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. Voters approved them in 2020 but in the June primary, a push to get them banned again got 53% of the vote. On Tuesday, it went down again, 52% to 48% with final results in.

Elsewhere in southwest Montana on Tuesday:

In Madison County, Jordan Allhands got 56% of the vote to defeat incumbent Marc Glines in a race for justice of the peace. In a race for District 2 commissioner, incumbent Ronald Nye coasted to re-election, getting 59% of the vote in defeating Heidi Woods. Bill Todd won the District 3 seat, getting 686 votes to 615 for Brian Conklin.

In Granite County, Justice of the Peace Debbie Fratzke easily defeated faced Jason Aaron.

In Jefferson County, Dan Hagerty and Mary Jancaro Hensleigh, both of Whitehall, were running for District 1 commissioner. Hagerty won big with 68% of the vote.