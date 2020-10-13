 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle hits power pole in Anaconda, causing outage
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Vehicle hits power pole in Anaconda, causing outage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle hits power pole in Anaconda, causing outage

Anaconda-Deer Lodge police officers respond to a vehicle vs. power pole accident Tuesday in Anaconda. At 5:23 p.m. NorthWestern Energy received a call from Anaconda 911 dispatchers reporting a vehicle had hit a power pole. The damage and caused an outage for about 470 customers, according to NorthWestern Energy. Crews responded and restored power to about 460 customers by 6:15 p.m. About 10 customers continued to experience an outage while the crews replace the damaged pole. Crews are onsite working currently. 
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News