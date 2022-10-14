Vandals strike signs, restroom at Thompson Park

Butte-Silver Bow parks workers Friday were trying to remove graffiti that was sprayed-painted all over interpretive signs and a restroom at the Nine Mile area of Thompson Park.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday and if the paint cannot not be removed from the signs, they will have to be replaced, said Jocelyn Dodge, vice president of the nonprofit Friends of Thompson Park.

Bob Lazzari, parks director for Butte-Silver Bow, said he hoped it wouldn’t come to that.

“We will try everything to see if it works,” he said Friday morning.

The department has a high-pressure washer that often works and graffiti remover that includes different solvents that also can be tried, he said. If that doesn’t work on the restroom, it will painted over.

The graffiti included various words and symbols and one of the interpretive signs was completely covered in spray paint.

The signs are part of the Thompson Park Rehabilitation Project completed in 2012 in partnership between City-County of Butte-Silver Bow and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Funding was provided primarily through a grant from the Natural Resource Damage Program with additional money from the Forest Service, Recreation Trail Program, and other programs assisted with funding the park rehabilitation project.

Volunteers with Friends of Thompson Park planned to assist efforts in removing the graffiti.