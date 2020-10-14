Vandalism ongoing at Butte's Clark Park

He believes much of the park damage has been done by teens not yet old enough to drive.

“These kids don’t have a lot of adult supervision,” Gallagher said, “so they hang out at Clark Park.”

Two years ago, the concession stand was broken into and vandals destroyed all the coolers, along with the cash register, shelving and lights. The damage was extreme — between $5,000 and $6,000 — and it never reopened.

Spray-painted graffiti is visible throughout the park as well, none of which can be printed here due to the graphic nature.

“In the past five years the damage done to the park has been between $10,000 and $15,000,” said Gallagher.

This year, along with the mural, a couple of picnic tables were rendered useless and lights had to be replaced.

Gallagher noted that poles had been shook until the lights shorted out. “When that happens,” he said, “we have to call NorthWestern Energy to get them fixed.”

Problems have arisen at Stodden Park as well, with one picnic table left in ruins.

“We lock Stodden up at night,” said Gallagher, “but they still find a way to get in.”