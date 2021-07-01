Vaccine Sweepstakes winners for week 2 announced

The second COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony took place Thursday at the Butte Civic Center, and prizewinners left a lot richer just for having their COVID vaccines.
Taking home the top $10,000 awards were Michelle Lewis and Vincent Keirce.
And the young crowd was well represented in the $5,000 category.
The $5,000 winners were Hadley Lingle, 15, accompanied by her mother, Skeeter Lingle-Scott; Kyla Marshall-Evans, 15, accompanied by her legal guardian, Frances Marshall; and Abigail Young, 13. Accepting on behalf of Young was her mother, Alice Rogers.
All Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID are eligible for the sweepstakes winnings.
COVID vaccines are available Thursday 6-9 p.m. at the Music on Main Event on the 100 block of North Main Street. Those ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccines. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All vaccine models – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – will be available at the pop-up clinic.
In addition to a variety of pop-up clinics being held throughout the summer in the county, vaccines may be obtained at a variety of area pharmacies. More information is available at https://www.vaccines.gov.
The first five winners of the sweepstakes were announced last week, with Ina Fox and Mark Bleken bringing home $10,000, and LaDonna Black, Emily Loos and Toby Richards winning $5,000 each.
The next sweepstakes ceremony will be held Thursday, July 8 at the Civic Center lobby.
In the sweepstakes, five names are randomly drawn each Monday in a system designed and developed by Montana Technological University computer science faculty members. Those five winners are then contacted to ensure they agree to having their names publicly announced as winners.
“The system developed by Montana Tech ensures fairness and confidentiality,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said. “The system also has an audit trail that proves its fairness.”
Weekly on Thursdays, through Sept. 30, the names of the winners will be announced.
That means there are still 65 chances to win.
A vaccine still hasn’t been approved for children under 12, and the virus and its variants remain in the community. As of Wednesday, 56% of the county’s eligible population was fully vaccinated, a total of 16,993 residents.
Butte-Silver Bow had a testing positivity rate of 3.5% as of Sunday and cases per 100,000 population stood at 5.3.