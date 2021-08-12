 Skip to main content
Vaccine Sweepstakes Week 8 winners announced
Vaccine Sweepstakes Week 8 winners announced

covid-19 -- vaccine sweepstakes winners -- week 8.jpg

Thursday's sweepstakes winners pictured at the Civic Center, left to right: Joe Schrader, Samantha Rosenberg, Cherie Headley, Rob Sisson, and Keith Richardson.

The eighth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Announced Thursday as the most recent sweepstakes winners were Keith Richardson, $10,000; Joe Schrader, age 16, accompanied by his mother Susan Schrader, $10,000; Cherie Headley, $5,000; Samantha Rosenberg, $5,000; and Rob Sisson, $5,000.

The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $280,000 has been awarded to 40 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held:

  • Saturday, Aug. 14, Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10 a.m.-noon
  • Tuesday, Aug. 19, Butte Civic Center lobby, 1-3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, Butte Civic Center lobby, 1-2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19, back-to-school clinic, Naranche Stadium Courtyard, 3-6 p.m. – all are welcome (all Butte public school students ages 12 and older who are vaccinated at this event are eligible for five $500 drawings that will occur immediately following the clinic)
  • Saturday, Aug. 21, Butte Farmers Market on Park Street in Uptown butte, 10 a.m.-noon

 Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

