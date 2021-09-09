 Skip to main content
Vaccine Sweepstakes Week 12 winners announced
Week 12 Vaccine Sweepstakes winners

From left: Dan Weldon, $10,000; Ella Collins, $5,000; and Patti Maldonado, $10,000. Unable to attend the Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony were Sherry Goodman, $5,000; and Caitlyn Gross, $5,000.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The 12th group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Thursday's winners were Patti Maldonado, $10,000; Dan Weldon, $10,000; Ella Collins, accompanied by her mother Megan, $5,000; Sherry Goodman, $5,000; and Caitlyn Gross, $5,000.

The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $420,000 has been awarded to 60 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Butte Farmers Market in Uptown Butte.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

