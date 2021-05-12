Vaccine sweepstakes in Butte could pay out $35,000 weekly; sheriff, others cut radio spots

The county will soon post “request for proposals” publicly and a committee will likely be established to review submissions and recommend a choice. There’s urgency to get the campaign going, Sullivan said, but the process is required and it could be well into June before a firm is chosen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the county has about $85,000 in separate, federal funds it will steer to the upcoming radio spots, signs and stickers, and other immediate grassroots efforts to educate people about the vaccines and help overcome some people’s hesitancy to get the shots.

In Butte, 41% of people eligible to be vaccinated are not, Sullivan said. Of residents aged 16 to 19, 60 percent are unvaccinated. That figure is 70% for those aged 20 to 29; 52% for those 30 to 39; 45% percent for those 40 to 49.

It drops from there, Sullivan said. For example, only 12% of residents aged 70 to 79 have yet to be vaccinated.

Sullivan said according to recent state and federal reports, younger people are more hesitant about getting the vaccine, and politically, there are more conservatives and Republicans who are hesitant than liberals and Democrats.

There are different ways to reach those audiences, Sullivan said, and market research has shown that certain messages and messengers resonate.