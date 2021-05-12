Vaccine sweepstakes in Butte could pay out $35,000 weekly; sheriff, others cut radio spots

Town Pump wants its recent COVID-19 pledge to be given away in drawings to five fully vaccinated Butte-Silver Bow residents each week for 15 weeks — two getting $10,000 each and three getting $5,000 each, a county official said Wednesday.
Other details on that and a separate $500,000 education campaign on COVID vaccines are still pending, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said, but the county is moving forward now with radio ads and other grassroots ways of encouraging everyone to get their shots.
Sheriff Ed Lester and Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Hattie Thatcher are doing radio spots, as are Butte physicians Shawna Yates and Serena Brewer, Sullivan told members of the county’s Board of Health.
She acknowledged that ethical questions have been raised about the Town Pump drawings and whether it’s “right to pay people to do the right thing” by getting vaccinated. Commissioner John Sorich is among those citing such concerns.
But Sullivan said she is looking at the big picture.
“All I want to do is get people vaccinated so that our community can obtain some kind of level of herd immunity with the goal of 75 to 85% of us vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “At what cost, I don’t know, but when a private foundation steps up with that kind of money, I’m going to work with the right people to accept it.”
Under a pact commissioners OK’d last week, the county will spend $500,000 on a vaccine education and awareness campaign and the Town Pump Charitable Foundation will spend the same amount on cash prizes to incentivize people to get the shots.
The county’s portion comes from $7 million in federal COVID funds it received in a congressional package in March 2020. None of it can be spent on cash prizes, but Town Pump is free to spend its own money on sweepstakes drawings.
Sullivan said Mainstreet Uptown Butte has agreed to be a “nonprofit umbrella organization” over the incentive effort and it’s seeking an independent auditor or attorney to manage the money and sweepstakes so everything is done correctly and legally.
But she said Town Pump wants five weekly drawings to be held over 15 weeks, with all Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated, including those aged 12 to 15, allowed to participate.
Two $10,000 awards and three $5,000 ones each week for 15 weeks actually adds up to $525,000. That’s $25,000 more than Town Pump pledged, but that extra money will be sought from other private donors, Sullivan said.
The county plans to hire a private firm with media expertise to oversee its $500,000 education campaign, which will likely include newspaper, radio and TV ads and those geared toward social media — a platform especially popular with younger people.
The county will soon post “request for proposals” publicly and a committee will likely be established to review submissions and recommend a choice. There’s urgency to get the campaign going, Sullivan said, but the process is required and it could be well into June before a firm is chosen.
But the county has about $85,000 in separate, federal funds it will steer to the upcoming radio spots, signs and stickers, and other immediate grassroots efforts to educate people about the vaccines and help overcome some people’s hesitancy to get the shots.
In Butte, 41% of people eligible to be vaccinated are not, Sullivan said. Of residents aged 16 to 19, 60 percent are unvaccinated. That figure is 70% for those aged 20 to 29; 52% for those 30 to 39; 45% percent for those 40 to 49.
It drops from there, Sullivan said. For example, only 12% of residents aged 70 to 79 have yet to be vaccinated.
Sullivan said according to recent state and federal reports, younger people are more hesitant about getting the vaccine, and politically, there are more conservatives and Republicans who are hesitant than liberals and Democrats.
There are different ways to reach those audiences, Sullivan said, and market research has shown that certain messages and messengers resonate.
Doctors and nurses are trusted messengers and that’s one reason Sullivan wanted Yates and Brewer, both physicians at Southwest Montana Community Health Center, to do some of the radio spots. People close to you are also among trusted messengers.
“Family and friends seem to have credibility,” Sullivan said. “If your own family and friends, the people you hang out with, are getting vaccinated, it seems that you will too.”
Some messages have more sway than others, too.
“The message that we are encouraged to use is that, ‘I’m getting vaccinated because I want to protect myself, I want to protect my loved ones and I want to protect the most vulnerable in the community,’” Sullivan said. “That seems to resonate with most people in a television ad.”
Other powerful pitches are wanting to see friends and family without wearing a mask and being able to hug them, and the vaccines have been rigorously tested and are safe, she said.
Lester, who has proven popular during two re-election bids, cut his radio ad Wednesday, first introducing himself as sheriff, followed by his message.
“I’m vaccinated because I had COVID-19 and believe me, I don’t want to repeat that experience,” he says. “Butte has always been up for a challenge and today it’s Butte versus COVID-19. This is our shot to get things back to normal.”
He then says you can learn more about the vaccine by calling 406-497-5008 and finishes by saying, “Please get your vaccine and let’s get back to normal.”