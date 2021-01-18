Vaccination clinics start Wednesday

A series of clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations — starting with people ages 80 and older — will begin Wednesday, the Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command has announced.
The first clinic will be held at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for individuals ages 80 and older. Those individuals are asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 information line at 406-497-5008 for further instructions. Callers are asked to leave a message. Calls will be returned.
The Unified Health Command has been focused on Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, with healthcare workers and first responders being vaccinated. Under 1A, a separate effort has also been focused on vaccinating residents and staff at Butte’s long-term care and assisted living facilities.
Wednesday’s clinic is the launch of Phase 1B/Tier 1, with the elderly population — deemed by the Unified Health Command as being the most vulnerable — being prioritized in that tier. Those ages 16-69 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable will be scheduled in Phase 1B/Tier 2, in February.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said weekly clinics are being planned by the Unified Health Command, with the next clinic tentatively scheduled for individuals ages 75 and older for Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center.
The following clinic would tentatively be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Civic Center, for those ages 70 and older. Depending on Civic Center scheduling and vaccine availability, clinics may be held more often, Sullivan said.
Phase 1B/Tier 2 would tentatively launch Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Those qualifying for Phase 1B/Tier 1 clinics are asked to call the information line for scheduling.
The Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command planning committee is comprised of representatives from St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the North American Indian Alliance.