Vaccination clinic will proceed Wednesday in Butte

The COVID-19 mass vaccination scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Butte Civic Center will proceed as scheduled, according to Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command.

The clinic had previously been in tentative status, due to uncertainty over vaccine delivery to the UHF. The delivery of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Tuesday morning.

The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those previously registered for the clinic were being contacted Tuesday to confirm appointments and times, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

The UHC clinics are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B of the county’s vaccine rollout plan, focused on those ages 70 and over. The UHC is now in planning mode for the second tier of Phase 1B, focused on those ages 16 to 69 with certain co-morbid conditions. No clinic dates have yet been established or this tier.

Those with questions about the mass vaccination clinics are asked to call 406-497-5008.

The Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command planning committee is comprised of representatives from St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the North American Indian Alliance.

