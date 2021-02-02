 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccination clinic will proceed Wednesday in Butte
2 comments
editor's pick alert

Vaccination clinic will proceed Wednesday in Butte

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 mass vaccination scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Butte Civic Center will proceed as scheduled, according to Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command.

The clinic had previously been in tentative status, due to uncertainty over vaccine delivery to the UHF. The delivery of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Tuesday morning.

The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those previously registered for the clinic were being contacted Tuesday to confirm appointments and times, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.

The UHC clinics are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B of the county’s vaccine rollout plan, focused on those ages 70 and over. The UHC is now in planning mode for the second tier of Phase 1B, focused on those ages 16 to 69 with certain co-morbid conditions. No clinic dates have yet been established or this tier.

Those with questions about the mass vaccination clinics are asked to call 406-497-5008.

The Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command planning committee is comprised of representatives from St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the North American Indian Alliance.

2 comments
6
0
1
0
7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News