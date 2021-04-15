Urgency to vaccinate remains in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow has vaccinated its residents faster than any populous county in the state. As of Wednesday morning, Health Officer Karen Sullivan estimated the county had fully immunized about 41% of the eligible population.
The next order of business is getting a vaccine into the arm of those who remain, a tall order.
The state set a goal to vaccinate 70-85% of the entire population, Sullivan said, not just the currently eligible population of 16 and up. Only 33% of the county’s whole population has been vaccinated.
This is the first week where the county has seen significant hesitation to sign up for vaccinations. About 500 people were signed up for Wednesday’s mass vaccination clinic for anyone 16 and up, leaving some additional 450 vaccines available.
Hesitancy at this stage is a statewide phenomenon, Sullivan said.
She attributed the slowdown to already having hit the low-lying fruit — the seniors eager to be vaccinated — leaving the bulk of younger generations next in line. People are hesitant for many reasons, she said, from concerns the vaccine will affect their health to fear of needles.
Younger people may not be as inclined to get vaccinated because they don’t fear the virus the way older generations do, Sullivan added.
To make matters worse, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a national pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare instances of blood clotting. The county is participating in the pause, Sullivan said, but said the news won’t likely help encourage those who are hesitant.
Fortunately, the county public health brigade doesn’t just sit around when confronted with a challenge.
The health department plans to undertake a serious marketing campaign to encourage vaccination among the hesitant population, and Sullivan plans to lead it. It will include the use of all kinds of media and target all demographics, but especially the younger folks.
She said at the Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning the county will simultaneously start up an incentive system, offering raffle prizes to those who get vaccinated, with the prize money to be spent in Butte.
“So the proceeds of that go back into an economy that has been challenged over the past year,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she expected about $50,000 to be allocated for the efforts, which should be taken from state funds for immunization and federal Cares Act funding.
Meanwhile, the county is starting to think outside the box for administration methods as well. The Unified Health Command, the combined local healthcare leadership, is planning to use small mobile vaccination clinics at work sites and possibly at schools, Sullivan said.
Father Patrick Beretta, Catholic parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches in Butte, has been reflecting on ways to use his influence in the faith community to promote vaccination.
And in the pet-owning community.
Don’t be surprised to see “My dog loves me and wants me vaccinated!” bumper stickers on cars around town.
With the state's permission, the county is now vaccinating residents from outside Butte-Silver Bow as well, and has expanded the hours of mass vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Health officials are also working together to come up with evening or weekend clinics, Sullivan said.
Sullivan on Wednesday announced county COVID numbers that were cause for celebration, reporting an average of only two new positive cases per day for the last week. The county’s testing positivity rate was at 4%, and cases per 100,000 population stood at 7.
But the urgency to vaccinate grows nonetheless.
Sullivan at the Board of Health meeting announced that the UK COVID variant was detected in Butte’s most recent wastewater sample, and the California variant had already been detected in Butte before that.
For an additional price, wastewater can be sampled for variants, and Sullivan said she put in an inquiry to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher regarding that possibility.
Of particular concern is Gallatin County, Sullivan said. Data from the state indicates Gallatin had 325 active cases Wednesday, compared to Butte-Silver Bow’s 18. Gallatin has also seen a significant strike of variants.
“It's 80 miles away, they're on fire, and it has me a little nerve-racked,” Sullivan said, adding that she put in a call to Gallatin’s health officer for more details.
In Montana, 63 variants have been identified, Sullivan said, considered extra dangerous because they are more contagious and the vaccines may be less effective in preventing them.
“We’re not out of this,” Sullivan said.