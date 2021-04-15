Urgency to vaccinate remains in Butte

To make matters worse, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a national pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare instances of blood clotting. The county is participating in the pause, Sullivan said, but said the news won’t likely help encourage those who are hesitant.

Fortunately, the county public health brigade doesn’t just sit around when confronted with a challenge.

The health department plans to undertake a serious marketing campaign to encourage vaccination among the hesitant population, and Sullivan plans to lead it. It will include the use of all kinds of media and target all demographics, but especially the younger folks.

She said at the Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning the county will simultaneously start up an incentive system, offering raffle prizes to those who get vaccinated, with the prize money to be spent in Butte.

“So the proceeds of that go back into an economy that has been challenged over the past year,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she expected about $50,000 to be allocated for the efforts, which should be taken from state funds for immunization and federal Cares Act funding.

