Urban wildlife: Problems arise with rising number of local deer, geese

He said the Highland View Golf Course has tried siting decoy predators, including a fox and a coyote, to scare the geese. A dog was somewhat effective in years past at dispersing the birds. The golf course once sprinkled a sample of grape seed extract on a green and found that it seemed to deter the geese from grazing, but Fisher said mowing removed the extract, a substance he said wasn’t cheap.

“I’ve chased them off with a drone but the geese get used to the drone,” Fisher said.

Experts say that feeding Canada geese is bad for the birds and the urban environments where they congregate. This is especially true when the birds are fed human foods instead of their natural diet of grasses, aquatic plants, small insects and fish.

“A diet rich in simple carbohydrates also causes the birds to experience increased defecation,” reports the Center for Earth and Environmental Science at Indiana University.

Bottom line: Don’t feed the Canada geese.

Fisher said the population of geese that frequents the golf course has more than doubled during the past six years.

Biologists say that the number of resident geese is rising.