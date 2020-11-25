Uptown parking garage getting security upgrades

The Uptown parking garage will soon have $40,000 worth of upgraded security measures, some intended to keep youngsters from hanging out there and skateboarding from the top floor down.
More security cameras are being installed, a timer will prevent the elevator from reaching top floors at night and a rolling gate will block vehicles from reaching upper levels in the evening.
The upgrades have been contemplated since July, when kids and teenagers were dangerously sitting on open ledges, throwing food down below and using the elevator as a ski-lift of sorts so they could skateboard down and ride to the top, over and over.
A chain-link fence was installed in July to block off the upper floors, but it was only temporary until a rolling gate could be purchased.
The upgrades are being funded with tax money from the Urban Revitalization Agency, which oversees the tax-increment financing district in Uptown Butte. The URA used $7.5 million in bonding to pay for construction of the garage, which opened in early 2018.
Support Local Journalism
The parking garage has been light on cars since the coronavirus hit in March, but became a hot-spot hangout for youngsters this summer. Police identified one frequent group and called their parents, which quelled much of the activity.
“It has been much better,” Karen Byrnes, the county’ community development director, said Tuesday. “I think the word got out and I think the kids are busier now with school.”
But the added security measures are still being taken, including a rolling gate that can be timed to automatically come down and block vehicles from getting past the first two levels of the garage on Galena and Park streets.
There aren’t enough cars utilizing the garage now to justify the top floors being accessible and the gate will cut off skateboarding from top to bottom. Some electrical work must be done as part of installing the gate, Byrnes said.
A feature raises the gate automatically for cars on the upper floors to exit the garage.
A timing device will also be installed in the elevator to prevent it from reaching top floors at night, saving it from ski-lift usage and wear-and-tear.
And even though there are some security cameras in the garage, more are being added for security purposes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.