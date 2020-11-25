Uptown parking garage getting security upgrades

The Uptown parking garage will soon have $40,000 worth of upgraded security measures, some intended to keep youngsters from hanging out there and skateboarding from the top floor down.

More security cameras are being installed, a timer will prevent the elevator from reaching top floors at night and a rolling gate will block vehicles from reaching upper levels in the evening.

The upgrades have been contemplated since July, when kids and teenagers were dangerously sitting on open ledges, throwing food down below and using the elevator as a ski-lift of sorts so they could skateboard down and ride to the top, over and over.

A chain-link fence was installed in July to block off the upper floors, but it was only temporary until a rolling gate could be purchased.

The upgrades are being funded with tax money from the Urban Revitalization Agency, which oversees the tax-increment financing district in Uptown Butte. The URA used $7.5 million in bonding to pay for construction of the garage, which opened in early 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parking garage has been light on cars since the coronavirus hit in March, but became a hot-spot hangout for youngsters this summer. Police identified one frequent group and called their parents, which quelled much of the activity.