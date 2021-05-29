Uptown Café temporarily closing for dinners; weekday lunches, catering continue

The Uptown Café has announced the restaurant will be closed for dinners until further notice. During this temporary suspension of evening dining, the café will remain open and continue to serve lunch every weekday and offer catering services.

“Right now, the biggest challenge is workforce — finding and keeping staff,” said co-owner Guy Graham. “The quality of service we provide has been very important to the Café’s brand and reputation, and we need to take some time to re-tool a few things and get ahead of chronic staff shortages at night.”

“We’ve been lucky to keep our daytime crew together, since most of them have been with us for many years,” added co-owner Barb Kornet. “Customers have been great and adjusted to the limited seating, wearing masks and dealing with the safety precautions. We really appreciate their loyalty and business. But 'dining-out' habits have changed and we may need to make some adjustments.”

The owners hope the lunch trade 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday will remain steady with a continued boost from more takeout and delivery order and as businesses get back to normal with employees returning to offices and going out more. The café hopes demand for desserts and catering services also improve with fewer pandemic restrictions on parties and gatherings.

“We’ll continue to offer the quality food services that have sustained our business for 36 years,” said Graham. “The café will come back with tasty dinners when it’s fully prepared to offer the terrific dining experience our customers have come to expect.”

