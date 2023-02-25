Jerry Tam knew he had some big shoes to fill when his father and long-time proprietor of the iconic Butte restaurant, The Pekin Noodle Parlor, died Nov. 30, 2020. Owner Ding K. Tam, more affectionately known among Butte residents as Danny Wong, was just as revered as the restaurant he had run for decades.

The Pekin’s history encompasses 112 years, making it America’s oldest family-run Chinese restaurant.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York City where he studied fashion, Jerry spent 10 years working in the fashion industry before returning home to Butte in 2009 when his mom, Sharon Chu Tam, had a stroke.

“Butte has always been home and it was a good time to come back,” Tam said. “My returning enabled my dad to spend more time with my mom.”

It allowed father and son to spend quality time together, as well.

After his mother died on Dec. 23, 2014, Tam stepped up to the plate even more and took over more of the day-to-day duties of running the restaurant. He not only welcomed the challenge, but now, nearly nine years at the helm, has made an even bigger name for the restaurant.

“This restaurant enabled my parents to achieve the American dream, and it is still all about family,” said Tam, who works alongside his cousin, Nelson Lee.

In the last few years, The Pekin has been featured in The New York Times and Smithsonian magazine, has been the subject of lifestyle segments on nationwide networks, and in March 2020, was in the running for a James Beard Foundation Award.

Beard, who died in 1985, was affectionately called the “Dean of American Cookery.” He was not just a famous chef, but an author, lecturer and television personality. The not-for-profit foundation, based in New York City, was established a year after his death, and according to its website, the foundation “celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture.”

Without a doubt, it was great to be nominated, but the award was not to be. Three years later, the foundation came knocking again, but this time with better news.

On Wednesday it was announced that The Pekin, 117 S. Main St., was one of six nationwide recipients of the foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef America's Classics Award.

“This award is like the ‘Oscars of food’,” grinned Tam. “You can’t buy your way into it.”

Jerry’s not exaggerating. The award is worth noting.

“The Pekin is a Butte tradition,” said Tam. “I am proud of that.”

According to the foundation’s news release, the national awards were handed out to six “locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal.” The release further explained the recipients were chosen for their “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

Tam is thrilled to have such an honor bestowed on the family-run restaurant, but feels the award also belongs not only to his family, but to the Butte community, his customers and his staff.

“If it wasn’t for them, this award would never have come to fruition,” said Tam.