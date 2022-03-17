Uptown Butte royalty to lead St. Patrick's Day parade

Considered Uptown Butte royalty, together, John “Jake” and the late Monica Cavanaugh ran the Irish store, Cavanaugh’s County Celtic for 20 years. She, front and center, and he working behind the curtain of their shop.

Jake and Monica also helped to cultivate Butte’s Irish heritage and were instrumental in the continuance and popularity of the Irish festival, An Ri Ra.

Given their history, it’s not surprising the couple was named grand marshals of Butte’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It will be a bittersweet day for Jake as Monica died April 27, 2021. He plans on keeping her close, though, during the parade. He will be holding tight to her urn and her photograph as the car he’ll be riding in progresses through the parade route.

“She’s coming along for the ride,” said Jake.

Long-time friend Tom Powers wholeheartedly approves of this year’s choice.

“It couldn’t be better,” he said.

Jake and Monica both graduated in 1968 — he from Boys’ Central; she from Girls’ Central. Yet, they didn’t know each other in high school. Several years later, that all changed when both were playing softball in a summer league.

“We met over a keg of beer,” he said with a laugh, “and the rest, they say, is history.”

According to Jake, everyone felt good when they came into their store at 131 W. Park St., and that was because Monica always put them at ease.

“Monica was the driving force when it came to the store,” he said. “In fact, she was the store.”

Powers agreed.

“She was not only the face of the business, but was the face of the Montana Gaelic Cultural Society in Butte, and the face of An Ri Ra,” he said.

Lori Maloney described Monica as the “Irish heart of Butte” and the “glue that held the Irish festival together.”

For so many years, according to Maloney, Monica would be the first to greet the festival’s musicians.

“She had such a great rapport with them,” said Maloney.

But, insisted Powers, don’t underestimate Jake’s contributions.

Yes, Powers said, Monica was, indeed, the driving force, but Jake’s contributions were immense.

“If you didn’t peek around the curtain,” said Powers, “you wouldn’t know.”

As for Jake, well, he liked it just fine where he worked — behind the scenes.

Through the years, Powers has seen the two work cohesively, whether it be on the days leading up to March 17 or during the annual summer festivals. While Monica was running their business, Jake, the resident handyman, was doing the physical labor, helping to build sets and stages.

“He backed her on everything she did,” said Maloney. “I think that’s wonderful.”

This year was not the first time the couple was considered as grand marshals. They had been approached before by friends who wanted to nominate them but Monica, the consummate businesswoman, didn’t want to leave her store on one of its busiest days.

“Monica was not comfortable in the limelight,” said Powers, “and Jake completely shuns it.”

This time, however, Jake feels happy and proud to be chosen alongside Monica.

“She’s making time this year,” said a teary-eyed Jake.

Unlike Monica, though, being part of the parade procession doesn’t worry Jake.

“The store won’t suffer without me,” said Jake. “My family plans to hold down the fort.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.