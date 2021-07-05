 Skip to main content
Uptown Butte house damaged by fire; fireworks suspected
breaking featured

Woolman fire

Lisa Corder surveys the fire damage at the rear of her house at 1025 W. Woolman Street. Fire officials said Monday there's a "strong possibility" the Sunday evening fire was caused by fireworks. Corder was not home when the fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m.

 David McCumber, Montana Standard

An Uptown Butte house was severely damaged by fire late Sunday night, and  Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department officials said it is "a very strong possibility" that fireworks are to blame.

The house, at 1025 W. Woolman Street, is owned by Lisa Corder, who was not at home when the fire started shortly before 11 p.m.

"I had left just an hour before," Corder said Monday.

The rear of the house was totally gutted. A garage on the property and the house just to the east also suffered significant damage. Neighbors said Monday that the fire was large and fierce before firefighters arrived and knocked it down. "The flames were taller than the trees," one neighbor said.

Corder said she wasn't sure what she was going to do next, or where she and her family would stay in the short term.

Battalion Chief Jim Merrifield said that on July 3 and 4, the department received 54 fire calls. Almost all were grass fires. Three were vehicle fires and several were trash can or Dumpster fires. "People like to shoot fireworks at Dumpsters or garbage cans," he said.

He said the department also got some medical calls on fireworks-related injuries, but he did not have specifics.

