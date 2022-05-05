Uptown Butte Art Walk kicks off May 6

The Uptown Butte Art Walk will kick off the 2022 summer season on Friday, May 6, at businesses throughout the Uptown.

The art walk takes place May to September the First Friday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. Butte businesses host artists and music events throughout the Uptown area.

Maps of the venues are posted and can be downloaded from the Clark Chateau website, or find one at participating uptown businesses.

Businesses wishing to participate or for more information, email Christine Martin at cmartin@bsb.mt.gov.

