Uptown businesses thankful to Butte firefighters

The fire on May 7 not only took out the M&M Cigar Store, a Butte landmark, it also caused damage to neighboring Uptown Butte businesses.

The OMG Mongolian Grill suffered smoke and water damage. Owner Tom Cronnelly said once the M&M’s last wall is taken down, a structural engineer will be better able to assess the extent of damage to his building.

“Right now, we’re in limbo until the rest of the M&M is brought down,” Cronnelly said.

What the Butte businessman does know so far is the equipment on the roof, including the hood system for the grill and the air conditioning unit, are severely damaged.

The roof was compromised as well, with water leaking through the suspended ceiling into the dining room. Water seeped into the walls and the basement.

In addition, much of the supplies, along with the food truck and restaurant equipment, sustained extensive smoke damage.

As far as Cronnelly is concerned, though, it could have been a lot worse, and he's thankful to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

“They did an excellent job,” said Cronnelly. “I can’t thank them enough.”