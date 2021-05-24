Uptown businesses thankful to Butte firefighters

The fire on May 7 not only took out the M&M Cigar Store, a Butte landmark, it also caused damage to neighboring Uptown Butte businesses.
The OMG Mongolian Grill suffered smoke and water damage. Owner Tom Cronnelly said once the M&M’s last wall is taken down, a structural engineer will be better able to assess the extent of damage to his building.
“Right now, we’re in limbo until the rest of the M&M is brought down,” Cronnelly said.
What the Butte businessman does know so far is the equipment on the roof, including the hood system for the grill and the air conditioning unit, are severely damaged.
The roof was compromised as well, with water leaking through the suspended ceiling into the dining room. Water seeped into the walls and the basement.
In addition, much of the supplies, along with the food truck and restaurant equipment, sustained extensive smoke damage.
As far as Cronnelly is concerned, though, it could have been a lot worse, and he's thankful to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.
“They did an excellent job,” said Cronnelly. “I can’t thank them enough.”
Cronnelly was at the M&M fire scene and kept a close eye on his business. As the day progressed, he became confident his building would remain standing but like all other Butte residents, was devastated when the M&M could not be saved.
“That was hard to watch,” he said.
Jon Wick, co-owner of 5518 Designs, is feeling somewhat thankful.
His business is on an uphill slant, hence no water damage from the fire. But if you’re talking smoke, well that’s a different story.
Wick said plenty of smoke seeped into his business, and he was totally out of his element on what to do. A call to Fine Fabric Care, a cleaning and restoration service in Butte, got the ball rolling.
“They were super responsive and quickly came up with the right solution,” explained Wick, “and it worked.”
Because it was Mother’s Day weekend, he figures the fire cost his business around $10,000 in lost weekend revenue. After having everything deep cleaned throughout the building, the Wicks were able to reopen on May 11.
“And for that, we feel fortunate,” said Wick.
Gamer’s Cafe, in the historic Curtis Music Hall right across the alley from the M&M, doesn’t look too bad from the outside.
“The structure itself is in pretty good shape,” said Paul Cote, long-time proprietor.
The building does however have substantial smoke damage, and as it turns out, the popcorn ceiling contains asbestos.
Cote currently has a buy-sell agreement with a potential new owner so he won’t be reopening.
“My insurance wants to mitigate any damage,” Cote said.
During the fire, a few windows broke and water from the upstairs drained down to the first floor. The drainage was quickly cleaned up.
Cote says at one point he thought the whole block was going to go up in flames. He was at the scene for most of the day and watched how the volunteers and paid firefighters worked like a team.
“I was so impressed,” he said.
He was also impressed with M&M owner Selina Pankovich.
According to Cote, Pankovich texted him the day after the fire telling him how sorry she was and asking if he needed any help cleaning up his restaurant. He was shocked at how much his fellow business owner cared in the midst of losing her livelihood.
“Her compassion is a great attribute,” said Cote. “It’s people like her that makes Butte a great place.”
Nikki Pontier-Carrels is the proprietor of one the newer Uptown Butte businesses, “How Novel,” a bookstore at 21 N. Main St.
She was able to open back up in a matter of days.
The main reason was minimal smoke had seeped through and there was no interior water damage.
“Thankfully, the inventory was fine,” she said.
Like the Wicks, their next-door neighbors Patty Hill and Janice Hogan, co-owners of Butte Original Gifts, feel they got off easy.
“We were pretty lucky,” said Hogan. Her sister agreed. “We can deal with a little smoke,” said Hill.
The store was back up and running by the following week and the sisters credit the Butte Fire Department, along with the volunteers.
“I was amazed at how they were able to contain the fire,” said Hill.
Both Hogan and Hill admit to feeling a bit guilty that their business survived, but the M&M didn’t.
“It was so hard to watch such an iconic building disappear,” said Hill. “We all have so many memories.”
For Hogan, it was also a time for reflection.
“We have an obligation to support what is in our community,” she said.
Another business affected was the Party Palace. Its owner, Ted Deshner, declined to comment and asked that any inquiries be directed to his lawyer.
There’s nothing left but piles of bricks and charred rubble where the M&M Cigar Store served as an anchor icon to Uptown Butte for 130 years.