Updated: Woman who smothered infant daughter gets 14 years in prison

A judge sentenced a woman to 14 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Monday for falling asleep in a car near the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and smothering her infant daughter while high on methamphetamine.
District Judge Kurt Krueger said 32-year-old Audria Rose Nickerson had endured a childhood of abuse, neglect and addiction and “brought her children into the same world she grew up in.”
“In our society, a person who is responsible for the welfare of a child should be expected to protect the child without posing an imminent threat to his or her safety,” Krueger said. “This matter is truly tragic on a multitude of levels.”
Krueger sentenced her to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide in the death of her 5-month-old daughter, Della Rae, but suspended six of those years. He also gave her credit for 438 days of jail time.
Police discovered Nickerson asleep in a car on Sept. 25, 2019 a half block down from the police station, slumped over the infant, with a little boy in the back seat. They tried to wake her up by yelling and shaking the car and then broke the window.
They immediately began performing CPR on the infant but it was too late. An autopsy showed the girl died from suffocation. The boy, who was 18 months old, was turned over to child protective services.
Nickerson ultimately pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, and on Monday, she said she had failed her daughter “as a mother, as her protector.”
“Because of my addictions and poor choices, our beautiful daughter Della Rae is no longer with us,” she said while reading a lengthy statement, at times crying and at others speaking too softly or quickly to hear.
Nickerson’s attorney, Ellie Boldman, asked for five years in custody of prison officials with a recommended commitment to an addiction treatment center, or in the alternative, five years in the Women’s Prison with five more suspended.
Boldman said Nickerson’s childhood was fraught with abuse, neglect and a meth addiction that started when she was 12, and intensive, inpatient treatment would allow her “to break the cycle of trauma and addiction.”
Prosecutor Samm Cox recommended 15 years in prison with five more suspended, saying child welfare services had repeatedly offered to provide help for Nickerson to no avail. She has had six biological children with three different fathers, including the infant who died.
He said Nickerson had a previous conviction for assaulting a peace officer in 2015 and went through a corrections treatment program before the tragic incident in Butte.
“I think it’s really important to note that this is a tragedy that could have been averted,” Cox told the judge, adding that the child also had meth in her system the night she died.
Nickerson told officers the night before the incident, her family was packing in Butte to move to Maine. She then got into an argument with her husband and put her two kids in the car then drove off. She was on meth at the time.
According to a sentencing recommendation filed last week by her attorney, her husband was on federal probation and had received permission to move to Maine. The argument was over a pit bull puppy he had adopted and allowed around the children over her objections.
Nickerson admitted to using meth “in an effort to pack up the house on the day of the move,” and left the house with her two young children so they could get away from the fighting and sleep.
“She chose to park the vehicle outside the courthouse because she believed it would be a safe place for them,” her attorney said Monday. “And when law enforcement broke the windows out, she believed they were all safe.”
Nickerson, who was pregnant at the time, was allowed to remain free after the incident while police waited on toxicology results and she went to Maine. She was arrested on Dec. 16, 2019, but refused to waive extradition and was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
She was later arrested on a bench warrant in Farmington, Maine, and returned to Butte and placed into custody.
According to the sentencing recommendation her attorney filed, Nickerson was born in Missoula in 1989. Her biological father did illegal drugs, was abusive to the family and sexually abused her. He left home when she was 7.
But the rest of the family moved around, she was raped by a neighbor when she was 12, became addicted to meth, ran away when she was 13, was raped by someone else and was in foster care for a while before she reunited with her mother in Butte when she was 14, the document says.
She was sober from age 15 to 20, but started using meth again and suffered from significant drug and alcohol addictions leading up to her daughter’s death. But all that time, her attorney said, she had only been offered one in-patient treatment program.
Boldman told Judge Krueger that “hurt people hurt people,” Nickerson had been hurt through a lifetime of addiction and trauma and the addictions played a role in the infant’s death.
“However, what happened to Della Rae was truly an accident,” Boldman said.
Krueger said the sentence protected society and also allowed for rehabilitation.