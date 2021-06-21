Updated: Woman who smothered infant daughter gets 14 years in prison

Nickerson told officers the night before the incident, her family was packing in Butte to move to Maine. She then got into an argument with her husband and put her two kids in the car then drove off. She was on meth at the time.

According to a sentencing recommendation filed last week by her attorney, her husband was on federal probation and had received permission to move to Maine. The argument was over a pit bull puppy he had adopted and allowed around the children over her objections.

Nickerson admitted to using meth “in an effort to pack up the house on the day of the move,” and left the house with her two young children so they could get away from the fighting and sleep.

“She chose to park the vehicle outside the courthouse because she believed it would be a safe place for them,” her attorney said Monday. “And when law enforcement broke the windows out, she believed they were all safe.”

Nickerson, who was pregnant at the time, was allowed to remain free after the incident while police waited on toxicology results and she went to Maine. She was arrested on Dec. 16, 2019, but refused to waive extradition and was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

She was later arrested on a bench warrant in Farmington, Maine, and returned to Butte and placed into custody.