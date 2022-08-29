Updated: Woman gets 90 days in jail for deadly incident in Butte

A judge sentenced a woman to 90 days in jail Monday for driving a pickup with a Butte man on the running board and then running over him in April 2018 after an argument over riding horses on his land. The man, 45-year-old Daniel Wittmer, died hours later from his injuries.

Relatives of Wittmer, including his partner, his mother and three brothers, urged District Judge Robert Whelan to give Dawn Marie Simon the maximum 10 years in prison for her conviction on criminal endangerment. Simon was 50 when the incident occurred and the charge had already been reduced from vehicular homicide.

Wittmer’s loved ones said Simon was furious that he had told her daughter to stop riding horses on his land. She drove to his place, they said, confronted him and then sped off in anger with him clinging to her pickup truck.

But Whelan followed a plea deal recommendation from prosecutors and sentenced Simon to five years in prison, suspending all but 90 days, which are to be served in the Butte-Silver Bow jail.

Whelan, like lead prosecutor Stephanie Robles, said the case and sentencing options were seriously complicated because Simon is a Canadian citizen and federal immigration officials could now deport her back to Canada at any time.

“In no way, shape or form do I think this judgment reflects the loss of life here,” Whelan said after more than two hours of testimony, most of it in victim impact statements from Wittmer’s loved ones.

After pronouncing the sentence, he looked at Wittmer’s relatives and said, “I am truly sorry for your loss.”

It was little consolation to some of them, however, including Wittmer’s longtime partner, Mike Petley. He left before Whelan was finished speaking, and when the hearing was over, walked back into the courtroom and said of the sentence, “It’s a slap in the face.”

The incident occurred on April 19, 2018 but prosecutors didn’t file charges for another nine months and the case was wrought with delays and twists.

Simon ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment, admitting she had a disagreement with Wittmer on his property in the Williamsburg area of Butte-Silver Bow County and kept driving with him on the side of the pickup, putting his life at risk.

The incident occurred after Wittmer told Simon’s 14-year-old daughter to stop riding her horse on his property. His loved ones said Monday he was concerned the horse would fall in holes or be spooked by his dogs.

According to witnesses, Simon and her daughter later drove to the entrance of Wittmer’s property and got into an argument with him. As they were leaving in a Chevy dual-tired truck, Wittmer reportedly jumped onto the truck’s siding.

Witnesses found him severely injured on the road near the intersection of Hyde Park and Peru Flats and called 911. He later died from his injuries.

After lengthy investigations, Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors filed multiple charges in May 2019 that included failure to render aid in an accident involving death, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of trespass to property and driving with no license or insurance.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges, which combined carried a maximum of 10 years and six months behind bars.

Her public defenders later filed a motion seeking to have County Attorney Eileen Joyce and her team of prosecutors removed from the case because her brother, Butte attorney William Joyce, had represented Wittmer’s estate in a civil wrongful death claim.

Whelan agreed in August 2020 that there was a perceived conflict of interest and ordered prosecutors from the Montana Attorney General’s Office take the case.

They did and filed amended charges that included negligent homicide and felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury and failing to render aid to a person injured in an accident. Combined, they are punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Simon lived in Butte when the incident occurred but later moved to Idaho and then her home country of Canada. She later pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment via Zoom from Canada and Robles said it was difficult getting her back into the U.S. just for Monday’s sentencing.

Whelan also said the case was complicated by international laws and he had changed his mind about sentencing “a dozen times.” But some punishment was better than none, he said, and he added counseling requirements as part of the suspended sentence.

A psychologist testified earlier Monday that Simon had suffered trauma as a child and it likely contributed to actions she took that day that were not “quite rational.”

Simon also spoke, saying she and her daughter have suffered mentally and emotionally since the incident and it “has changed the course of all our lives.”

“I am truly sorry,” she told the judge, wiping tears away as she spoke. “I hope one day they (his relatives) can find mental peace.”

But Wittmer’s loved ones disagreed with the plea deal and 90-day jail term prosecutors recommended.

“Ninety days – are you kidding me?” one brother asked. “My brother’s life is worth more than 90 days.”

Wittmer’s mother, Debbie Wittmer, showed a large canvas photo of her son to the judge then turned it toward Simon, who was sitting beside her attorneys.

“This is my son. This is my baby,” she told Simon, adding moments later that “you ran over him, crushed him and left him for dead.”

“I hope you can hear him screaming in your dreams, because I can,” she said.