Updated: Vucanovich scholarship surpasses $1 million

The George & Emily Vucanovich Educational Trust Scholarship Fund was established in 2004 to benefit Butte and Helena graduating seniors.

George was born in Butte, Montana in 1914 and graduated from Butte High School in 1933. After serving in the U.S. Army, he began his career in the automotive industry first as a salesperson and then as the owner of several car dealerships throughout Montana. He also served on the Montana Highway Commission and as chair of the Montana Board of Pardons. He received an award from President Jimmy Carter for overseeing the completion of the highway system through Montana.

At his request, he left the bulk of his estate in a trust for the students of Butte and Helena so they could continue their education with some assistance from him. Since its inception in 2004, the fund has awarded $1,036,625 to students at Butte High School, Butte Central Catholic High School, Helena High, Helena Capital, and qualifying homeschool students. Prospective recipients are considered primarily for their academic achievement, work experience and community service.

Trustees for the fund are Rick Lyons, Butte and Paul Caruso, Helena.

The 2022 recipients are Jordyn Bolton, Sophie Archibald, Joscelyn Cleveland, Casey Kautzman, Joseph Lyons, Marcus Manson, Nicholas Verlanic, Gage Guldseth, Trey Whitlock and Gavin Vetter.

